WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

India cricket team will aim to extend their 8-match winning streak against West Indies when Rohit Sharma's men take the field in the first of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, starting July 27, at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. With ICC ODI World Cup just three months away, the Men In Blue will look to fix their Playing 11 in the ODI series against the Caribbean side. Rohit and Shubman Gill will likely be the two openers in India Playing 11 followed by Virat Kohli at number 3 spot. At the same time, it will be a toss-up between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson for the wicket-keeper slot in India's XI vs West Indies in the 1st ODI.

1st ODI: India vs West Indies Playing 11

Meanwhile, Suryakumar is expected to bolster the number 4 spot in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer. In the bowling department, Mohammed Siraj will once again lead the Indian pace attack. It will be interesting to see whether pace-sensation Umran Malik gets a chance in India's Playing 11 or not.

India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies Playing 11 probable: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

India vs West Indies head-to-head

Matches: 139

India won: 70

West Indies: 63

No Result: 4

Tied: 2

IND vs WI head to head in recent encounters

India won by six wickets: February 6, 2022

India won by 44 runs: February 9, 2022

India won by 96 runs: February 11, 2022

India won by three runs: July 22, 2022

India won by two wickets: July 24, 2022

India won by 119 runs (DLS method): July 27, 2022

West Indies vs India squad

India squad for ODIs vs WI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

India tour of West Indies 2023: When and Where to watch WI vs IND 1st ODI match

When India vs West Indies 1st ODI will take place?

The West Indies vs India 1st ODI will take place on July 27, Thursday.

What is the venue of the WI vs IND 1st Test?

The IND vs WI 1st ODI venue is Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

When will West Indies vs India live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The WI vs IND live toss for the 1st ODI will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs West Indies 1st ODI according to Indian Standard Time?

The 1st ODI between West Indies and India will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs WI 1st ODI?

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) will live broadcast West Indies vs India 1st ODI in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs IND 1st ODI in India for free?

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs West Indies 1st ODI in India for free.