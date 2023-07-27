Home / Cricket / News / WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests

WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests

More than a capable bowler with the white ball format, the 29-year-old pacer has 26 List A wickets to his name in 24 games and 32 T20 wickets in 33 shortest format games as well

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mukesh Kumar makes his ODI debut in the first WI vs IND ODI at Bridgetown, Barbados. Photo: BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar’s stocks are on the rise thanks to a good showing in his debut Test match. The youngster has now been rewarded with an ODI debut for Team India in the first match of the three-match series against West Indies, taking place at Bridgetown, Barbados. 

Mukesh, who took 2/48 in his first outing with the red ball has made his debut in the Indian colours in the 50-over format as well. In the second inning of the Test in Port of Spain last week, Mukesh did not get to bowl and as a result, he only has two wickets so far in his international kitty. 

More than a capable bowler with the white ball too, the 29-year-old pacer has 26 List A wickets to his name in 24 games and 32 T20 wickets in 33 shortest format games as well. 

Born in Bihar’s Gopalganj, Mukesh rose to fame after two stellar Ranji seasons in 2019-20 and 2022-23 for Bengal. He was selected in the Indian team for the Test series in Bangladesh in late 2022 and later on, was picked for Rs 5.5 crore by Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League auctions in 2023.

Mukesh took 32 wickets in 10 First Class games in 2019-20 Ranji season while he was able to scalp 22 batters in just five matches in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. 

Apart from Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik are the other three pacers while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are the two spinners in India's playing 11. Ishan Kishan was preferred over  Sanju Samson as the wicket-keeper batter in the Indian lineup. 

India playing 11 

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies playing 11

Shai Hope (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

