Bumrah fitness news: Rohit gives big update on star bowler's India comeback

Rohit said that he is not sure whether Bumrah will be able to play in the Ireland series. The fast bowler last played for India in a T20I series against Australia in September 2022

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jasprit Bumrah during training at the NCA in Bangaluru. Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
The Indian cricket team can certainly not fill the gap created by Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Even captain Rohit Sharma echoed the same sentiments on the eve of India vs West Indies' first ODI.

BCCI's latest update on Bumrah's fitness recently gave a ray of hope to many cricket fans that the premier pacer could travel to Ireland for the T20 International series. However, captain Rohit was not sure when Bumrah would make a comeback into the national side.

"The amount of experience he (Bumrah) brings is very important. Right now he's coming from a serious injury and I've no idea if he'll travel to Ireland because the team hasn't been announced yet," said the Indian captain in the pre-match press conference. 

"If he gets to play then it's good and we hope he plays before the World Cup. When a player returns from a serious injury, match fitness, match feel are some key components, which are missing," he added further. 

When will Bumrah make a comeback to the Indian side?


In BCCI's recent medical release, the board informed that Bunrah has consistently bowled 7-8 overs. Rohit said Bumrah’s availability will depend on National Cricket Academy’s clearance. 

"We'll see what has been planned and everything depends on his recovery. We are in constant touch with the NCA and things look positive at the moment," said Rohit. 

BCCI shared a medical update on Praisdh Krishna and Burmah on July 21, 2023, stating 'the duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games."

When did Bumrah last played for India?
It was confirmed in April 2023 that 29-year-old Bumrah had undergone surgery for a recurring back injury. The pacer last played for India during the home T20Is against Australia in September 2022.  


Bumrah, who has claimed 319 international wickets in 162 games for the national team across formats, missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and also the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Jasprit Bumrah records

Format Matches Wickets Economy Average Best Bowling 5-wicket hauls
Test 30 128 2.69 21.99 6/27 8
ODI 72 121 4.64 24.31 6/19 2
T20I 60 70 6.62 20.23 3/11 0
IPL 120 145 7.4 23.31 5/10 1
Source: Cricbuzz (as of July 27, 2023)

Topics :Jasprit BumrahIndia vs West IndiesIndia tour of West IndiesICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

