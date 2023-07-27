Bumrah fitness news: Rohit gives big update on star bowler's India comeback

The Indian cricket team can certainly not fill the gap created by Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Even captain Rohit Sharma echoed the same sentiments on the eve of India vs West Indies' first ODI.

BCCI's latest update on Bumrah's fitness recently gave a ray of hope to many cricket fans that the premier pacer could travel to Ireland for the T20 International series. However, captain Rohit was not sure when Bumrah would make a comeback into the national side.

"The amount of experience he (Bumrah) brings is very important. Right now he's coming from a serious injury and I've no idea if he'll travel to Ireland because the team hasn't been announced yet," said the Indian captain in the pre-match press conference.

"If he gets to play then it's good and we hope he plays before the World Cup. When a player returns from a serious injury, match fitness, match feel are some key components, which are missing," he added further.

When will Bumrah make a comeback to the Indian side?

In BCCI's recent medical release, the board informed that Bunrah has consistently bowled 7-8 overs. Rohit said Bumrah’s availability will depend on National Cricket Academy’s clearance.

"We'll see what has been planned and everything depends on his recovery. We are in constant touch with the NCA and things look positive at the moment," said Rohit.

BCCI shared a medical update on Praisdh Krishna and Burmah on July 21, 2023, stating 'the duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games."

When did Bumrah last played for India?

It was confirmed in April 2023 that 29-year-old Bumrah had undergone surgery for a recurring back injury. The pacer last played for India during the home T20Is against Australia in September 2022.