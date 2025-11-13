Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Shubman Gill: Choosing between extra seamer and spinner remains tricky call

Shubman Gill: Choosing between extra seamer and spinner remains tricky call

While Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj are certain starters, Akash Deep remains the third pace option in the squad.

Shubman Gill press conference

Shubman Gill press conference

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India skipper Shubman Gill admitted that the team faces a genuine “conflict” in deciding whether to include an additional seamer or spinner for the first Test against South Africa, starting Friday at Eden Gardens. However, he stressed that spinners often prove decisive in home conditions, making them an essential part of India’s strategy.
 
Bumrah and Siraj Certainties; Spin Options Plenty
 
While Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj are certain starters, Akash Deep remains the third pace option in the squad. India also boast a strong spin contingent featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav, with the first three offering valuable depth in the batting order.
 
 
“It’s always a tough call this time of the year, whether to go with an extra seamer or spinner,” Gill said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday. “We’ll assess the conditions tomorrow before finalising the XI.”

Also Read

IND vs SA 1st Test

India vs South Africa 1st Test playing 11, timings, live streaming

Rohit sharma, Rohit

Rohit breaks Sachin's record; becomes oldest no.1 batter in ODI rankings

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

South Africa ODIs will decide Rohit-Kohli's future in the team: Gill

Rohit and Kohli during 3rd ODI in Sydney vs Australia

Gill heaps praise on Rohit-Virat for their match-winning knock in Sydney

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

India vs Australia 3rd ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming

“Spinners Often Decide Games”
 
Without revealing the full lineup, Gill hinted that spin could play a defining role in the series opener.
 
“It’s more or less finalised. The wicket looks different from yesterday. We’ll take a final look tomorrow morning and then decide the spin combination. Spinners, more or less, will decide the game,” he remarked.
 
Batting Depth Through All-Rounders
 
The Indian captain praised the versatility of India’s all-rounders, Jadeja, Axar, and Washington, who have proven their worth with both bat and ball in home conditions.
 
“We’re lucky to have quality all-rounders like Axar, Washington, and Jadeja. Their records with both bat and ball are outstanding, especially in India. It’s exciting to have multiple options to choose from,” Gill said.
 
Pacers Still Have a Role to Play
 
Despite the emphasis on spin, Gill underlined the potential impact of pacers if the surface turns dry.
 
“Reverse swing becomes a big factor on dry wickets. During the 2024 England series, pacers made crucial breakthroughs even on spin-friendly tracks. If the ball reverses, the pacers are always in the game,” he explained. 
 
Shami’s Absence a “Tough Call”
 
There has been much debate around the omission of Mohammad Shami, who impressed for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Gill acknowledged the difficulty in leaving out a bowler of Shami’s calibre.
 
“Not many bowlers possess his quality. The ones playing have done a fantastic job, but it’s never easy when someone like Shami bhai misses out. The selectors would be better placed to explain that decision,” Gill said.
 
Balancing Workload Across Formats
 
At just 26, Gill is leading India in Tests and ODIs while serving as vice-captain in T20Is. He admitted he is still learning to manage the demands of being a three-format cricketer.
 
“I’m still figuring out how to manage my workload. Since the Asia Cup, we’ve been playing continuously, switching between formats and countries. The challenge is more mental than physical,” he shared.
 
Respect for South Africa Challenge
 
Looking ahead to the series, Gill acknowledged the strength of the opposition, calling South Africa, the reigning WTC champions, a formidable side.
 
“We know facing South Africa won’t be easy. They’re the defending WTC champions and will test us. But we’ve handled pressure well before. These two Tests are crucial in our journey toward the WTC final,” he said.

More From This Section

Sri Lanka cricket team

Eight Sri Lanka players to fly home from Pakistan amid safety concerns

NZ vs WI 1st Test

New Zealand thrash West Indies by 8 wickets to seal T20 series 3-1

Pakistan cricket team

PCB revises tri-series schedule with Zimbabwe, SL over security concerns

PAK vs SL

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Jasprit Bumrah

Countering Bumrah early key for SA against hosts India: Graeme Smith

Topics : Shubman Gill India vs South Africa Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon