Women's Premier League 2025 points table, top 10 batters and bowlers in WPL

The Women's Premier League 2025 is getting intense as the race for the top 3 spots gets to its end stage. While Delhi Capitals sit on the top of the table with 10 points from their 7 games so far and have already booked a top 3 spot for themselves, it will be a tight contest between the other 4 sides in order to get those final 2 spots now.

Today's match between bottom-placed UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians, who have 2 games in hand, will be an important one as Mumbai would be looking forward to getting those 2 points in order to jump above Gujarat Giants in 2nd and remain on track for the top 3.

ALSO READ: Indian Table Tennis great Sharath Kamal announces retirement from the sport UP Warriorz are on 4 points, level with RCB at the moment, and will be eyeing a home win in Lucknow to get above the defending champions.

WPL 2025 points table WPL 2025 points table Teams PLD WON LOST NRR FORM PTS DELHI CAPITALS 7 5 2 0.482 W W W 10 GUJARAT GIANTS 6 3 3 0.357 W W L 6 MUMBAI INDIANS 5 3 2 0.166 L W W 6 ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU 6 2 4 -0.244 L L L 4 UP WARRIORZ 6 2 4 -0.786 L L W 4

WPL 2025 Orange Cap standings WPL 2025 Orange Cap standings S.No Player Name MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG S/R 100s 50s 4s 6s 1 Ellyse Perry 6 6 3 295 90* 98.33 149.74 0 4 29 10 2 Natalie Sciver-Brunt 5 5 2 272 80* 90.66 147.02 0 3 48 0 3 Shafali Verma 7 7 1 260 80* 43.33 159.5 0 1 31 13 4 Ash Gardner 6 6 1 213 79* 42.6 165.11 0 3 16 15 5 Beth Mooney 6 6 0 180 96* 36 132.35 0 2 29 6

Also Read

Ellyse Perry leads with 295 runs in 6 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 98.33 and a strike rate of 149.74. Natalie Sciver-Brunt follows with 272 runs in 5 matches, with a solid average of 90.66 and a strike rate of 147.02. Shafali Verma, with 260 runs in 7 innings, has the highest strike rate (159.5), while Ash Gardner’s 213 runs in 6 innings boast a strike rate of 165.11. Beth Mooney rounds out the top 5 with 180 runs in 6 matches, with a strike rate of 132.35.

WPL 2025 Purple Cap standings WPL 2025 purple cap standings POS Players MAT OVERS MAIDENS RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON S/R 3W 5W 1 Renuka Singh Thakur 6 24 1 171 10 3/23 17.1 7.12 14.4 1 0 2 Kashvee Gautam 6 20 0 106 9 03/11/25 11.77 5.3 13.33 1 0 3 Shikha Pandey 7 26 1 181 9 2/14 20.11 6.96 17.33 0 0 4 Jess Jonassen 6 22 0 171 9 4/31 19 7.77 14.66 2 0 5 Georgia Wareham 6 21 1 183 9 3/21 20.33 8.71 14 2 0

Renuka Singh Thakur leads with 10 wickets in 6 matches, maintaining an excellent average of 17.1 and an economy rate of 7.12. Kashvee Gautam follows with 9 wickets in 6 matches, boasting a remarkable economy of 5.3. Shikha Pandey has taken 9 wickets in 7 matches, with an economy of 6.96. Jess Jonassen also claims 9 wickets in 6 matches, with a standout 4/31 best bowling performance. Georgia Wareham rounds out the top 5 with 9 wickets in 6 matches and an economy rate of 8.71.