Women's Premier League 2025: UPW vs RCB playing 11, live time, streaming

Facing elimination, UP Warriorz will aim for a stronger middle-order performance as they look to disrupt Royal Challengers Bangalore’s campaign and end their Women’s Premier League season on a high note when they meet in Lucknow on Saturday.

It has been a season of missed chances for UP Warriorz. Despite some individual standout performances, they have struggled as a team. With only four points from seven matches, UPW are sitting at the bottom of the table and are only mathematically still in the race.

Defending champions RCB have also had a tough run, accumulating four points from six games, with four consecutive losses. However, they still have a game in hand over UP Warriorz, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Smriti Mandhana and her team will need to bring their A-game to stay in contention.The memory of their Super Over loss in the last match is still fresh, and they will be eager to settle the score.

UP Warriorz's batting lineup has been unsettled, with frequent changes, particularly at the top, in their last three games. They have experimented with different overseas players as openers, but the approach has not been fruitful so far.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 today

UPW playing 11 (probable): Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (C), Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (WK), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Gaud.

RCB playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist , Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth,Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ekta Bisht

UPW vs RCB head-to-head

Total matches played: 5

UP Warriorz Women won: 2

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won: 3

No results: 0

Squads of both teams

UP Warriorz squad: Deepti Sharma (c), Anjali Sarvani, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Poonam Khemnar, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor and Vrinda Dinesh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Kanika Ahuja, Ekta Bisht, Charlie Dean, Kim Garth, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Graham, VJ Joshitha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Jagravi Pawar, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Sneh Rana, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the UPW vs RCB Women's Premier League 2025 match take place?

UP Warriorz will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League 2025 on March 8.

What is the venue of the UPW vs RCB WPL 2025 match?

Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket stadium will host the UPW vs RCB match in WPL 2025.

At what time will the live toss for the UPW vs RCB WPL 2025 match take place?

The UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the UPW vs RCB WPL 2025 match begin?

The live match time for UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the UPW vs RCB Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The UPW vs RCB cricket match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of today's UPW vs RCB match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.