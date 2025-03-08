WPL 2025 UPW vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

UP Warriorz will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 18 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 on March 8 (Saturday) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Both teams are currently at the bottom of the points table, but a victory in this match could revive their playoff hopes. UPW has managed to win just two of their seven games, while RCB began the season with two wins but lost all four of their matches at Chinnaswamy.

In their previous encounter, the match ended in a tie, with UPW triumphing in the Super Over, courtesy of Sophie Ecclestone.

Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report

So far, three matches have been played at the venue with the highest score coming in the first game by Gujarat (186). However the rest two games saw a drop in total with UP scoring 150 and Gujarat chasing a 177 total he next day.

Lucknow has hosted three games so far, with the 150-run mark being surpassed five times in six innings. Spinners have had greater success than fast bowlers, boasting a better average (19.6 vs 22.4) and economy rate (7.5 vs 8) compared to seamers.

Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Women’s T20 records

The highest total in Women’s T20Is at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is 159/4, set by South Africa Women against India Women on March 21, 2021, a match they won. India Women scored 158/4 in that game but were defeated. On March 20, 2021, South Africa Women posted 133/2, defeating India Women, who could only manage 130/6. Other notable performances include India’s 114/1 in 11 overs on March 23, 2021, which resulted in a victory, while South Africa’s 112/7 in the same match ended in a loss.