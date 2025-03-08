Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2025 UPW vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

WPL 2025 UPW vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

Lucknow has hosted three games so far, with the 150-run mark being surpassed five times in six innings. Spinners have had greater success than fast bowlers, boasting a better average than the seamers.

WPL 2025
WPL 2025
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 12:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
UP Warriorz will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 18 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 on March 8 (Saturday) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
 
Both teams are currently at the bottom of the points table, but a victory in this match could revive their playoff hopes. UPW has managed to win just two of their seven games, while RCB began the season with two wins but lost all four of their matches at Chinnaswamy.
 
In their previous encounter, the match ended in a tie, with UPW triumphing in the Super Over, courtesy of Sophie Ecclestone. 
 
Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for GG vs DC WPL 2025 match
 
So far, three matches have been played at the venue with the highest score coming in the first game by Gujarat (186). However the rest two games saw a drop in total with UP scoring 150 and Gujarat chasing a 177 total he next day.

Also Read

Women's Premier League 2025 points table, top 10 batters and bowlers in WPL

Women's Premier League 2025: GG vs DC playing 11, live time, streaming

WPL 2025 GG vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

WPL 2025 Playoff qualification scenarios: RCB, MI, UP, Gujarat's chances

Women's Premier League 2025 UPW vs MI Highlights: Mumbai jump to 2nd after 6-wicket win vs UP

 
Lucknow has hosted three games so far, with the 150-run mark being surpassed five times in six innings. Spinners have had greater success than fast bowlers, boasting a better average (19.6 vs 22.4) and economy rate (7.5 vs 8) compared to seamers.
 
Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Women’s T20 records
 
The highest total in Women’s T20Is at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is 159/4, set by South Africa Women against India Women on March 21, 2021, a match they won. India Women scored 158/4 in that game but were defeated. On March 20, 2021, South Africa Women posted 133/2, defeating India Women, who could only manage 130/6. Other notable performances include India’s 114/1 in 11 overs on March 23, 2021, which resulted in a victory, while South Africa’s 112/7 in the same match ended in a loss.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Cricket still a religion as fan engagement revenues set to jump in 5 yrs

GG vs DC Highlights WPL 2025: Harleen Deol guides Gujarat to surprise victory against Delhi Capitals

They couldn't win in ICC events: Mohd Hafeez attacks former PAK stars

Women's Premier League 2025: UPW vs MI playing 11, live time, streaming

IML 2025: Tendulkar's fifty in vain as Australia beat India by 95 runs

Topics :Women's Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story