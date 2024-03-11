Home / Cricket / News / Women's Premier League 2024 points table, top batters and bowlers in WPL

Women's Premier League 2024 points table: If Royal Challengers Bangalore win their fixture against Mumbai Indians then UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be out of the playoffs race

Women's Premier League 2024 points table and team rankings
Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 11:20 PM IST
Gujarat Giants kept themselves in the race for the playoffs after beating UP Warriorz by 8 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Meanwhile UP Warriorz's hopes for a place in playoffs are hanging by threat after they failed to win despite Deepti Sharma's heroics.  Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs and both the teams would be eyeing to finish at the top to book a place directly in the final of WPL 2024. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, need to win their last league match against Mumbai Indians on March 12 to qualify for the playoffs. 

If RCB women's team win their fixture against Mumbai Indians then UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will not be able to finish at the number 3 spot on Women's Premier League leaderboard.

WPL 2024 points table

With three wins in eight matches, UP Warriorz are all but out of the playoffs as they are at the fourth spot on the WPL points table. If RCB doesn't lose their last fixture with big margin then UP will remain at the fourth spot.

Women’s Premier League highest wicket-taker
Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5
S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 2024-2024 8 8 189 31.3 - 207 11 3/20 18.81 6.57 17.18 - -
JL Jonassen (DC-W) 2024-2024 5 5 114 19 - 134 10 3/21 13.4 7.05 11.4 - -
RP Yadav (DC-W) 2024-2024 7 7 132 22 - 152 10 4/20 15.2 6.9 13.2 1 -
DB Sharma (UPW-W) 2024-2024 8 8 180 30 - 217 10 4/19 21.7 7.23 18 1 -
M Kapp (DC-W) 2024-2024 5 5 120 20 2 139 9 3/5 15.44 6.95 13.33 - -

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

