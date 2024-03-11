Women's Premier League 2024 points table, top batters and bowlers in WPL

WPL 2024 points table
With three wins in eight matches, UP Warriorz are all but out of the playoffs as they are at the fourth spot on the WPL points table. If RCB doesn't lose their last fixture with big margin then UP will remain at the fourth spot.
|Women’s Premier League highest wicket-taker
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|S Ecclestone (UPW-W)
|2024-2024
|8
|8
|189
|31.3
|-
|207
|11
|3/20
|18.81
|6.57
|17.18
|-
|-
|JL Jonassen (DC-W)
|2024-2024
|5
|5
|114
|19
|-
|134
|10
|3/21
|13.4
|7.05
|11.4
|-
|-
|RP Yadav (DC-W)
|2024-2024
|7
|7
|132
|22
|-
|152
|10
|4/20
|15.2
|6.9
|13.2
|1
|-
|DB Sharma (UPW-W)
|2024-2024
|8
|8
|180
|30
|-
|217
|10
|4/19
|21.7
|7.23
|18
|1
|-
|M Kapp (DC-W)
|2024-2024
|5
|5
|120
|20
|2
|139
|9
|3/5
|15.44
|6.95
|13.33
|-
|-