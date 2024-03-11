WTC 2023-25 points table: Check India and Australia rankings after NZ Tests

With a thrilling three-wicket win against New Zealand in the Christchurch Test on Monday, March 11, the Australian cricket team moved closer to India’s number-one position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table.

India, who established their position at the top after an inning and 64 runs win against India at Dharamsala on March 9, is now only six percentage points (PoP) ahead of the Australian side. Both these teams played in the WTC 2021-23 final, where the Australian side beat India to become the first side in the world to hold all major cricketing trophies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

New Zealand, the winners of the inaugural WTC (2019-21), have slipped to the third position after losing a second consecutive game at home. They now have three wins and three losses in their kitty and their PoP is 50.

Where is England in WTC Points Table?

England has an uphill task as they must now win all their remaining 12 games to stake any claim at making the WTC 2023-25 final. England is currently in the eighth position.

Current Matches being played in WTC

Shortly Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be playing a Test series, starting March 22. While Bangladesh is in the fourth position behind New Zealand with one win and one loss in two Tests to their name, Sri Lanka is yet to open their account and is in the ninth position.





ALSO READ: Carey stars as Australia beat New Zealand by 3 wickets in 2nd cricket Test Apart from these two Tests, there are no red-ball format matches to be played till July 10, when West Indies will tour England for a three-match series.

Where do Other Teams Stand in the WTC Points Table?