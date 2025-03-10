Women's Premier League 2025: MI vs GG playing 11, live time, streaming

With two matches remaining in the league stage, Mumbai Indians will aim to capitalize on the opportunity to secure a top spot on the WPL points table, beginning with their match against the in-form Gujarat Giants on Monday.

UP Warriorz's 12-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday effectively eliminated the defending champions from playoff contention, while also confirming playoff spots for Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Giants. However, the final positioning on the points table is still up for grabs.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians, returning to the Brabourne Stadium—their home ground where they won the inaugural 2023 edition—are determined to finish first. The team that tops the table will earn a direct berth in the final. Currently in third place with 8 points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.267, MI have the chance to leapfrog Delhi Capitals, who lead with 10 points and an NRR of 0.396.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants playing 11 today

MI playing 11: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

GG playing 11: Beth Mooney, D Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra

MI vs GG head-to-head

Total matches played: 5

Mumbai Indians Women won: 5

Gujarat Giants Women won: 0

No results: 0

Squads of both teams

Mumbai Indians squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, G Kamalini (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismai.

Gujarat Giants squad: Ashleigh Garnder (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer, Beth Mooney (wk), Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabman Shakil.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the MI vs GG Women's Premier League 2025 match take place?

Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League 2025 on March 10.

What is the venue of the MI vs GG WPL 2025 match?

Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium stadium will host the MI vs GG match in WPL 2025.

At what time will the live toss for the MI vs GG WPL 2025 match take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the MI vs GG WPL 2025 match begin?

The live match time for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the MI vs GG Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants T20 cricket match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of today's MI vs GG match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.