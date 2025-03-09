Home / Cricket / News / India Masters enter IML 2025 semifinals with win over West Indies

India Masters enter IML 2025 semifinals with win over West Indies

The home side rode on Stuart Binny's three-wicket burst, and a smart final over from Irfan Pathan to get over the line in the high-scoring thriller on Saturday night.

IML
IML
Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India defeated West Indies by seven runs to enter the semifinals of the International Masters League (IML) 2025 here.

The home side rode on Stuart Binny's three-wicket burst, and a smart final over from Irfan Pathan to get over the line in the high-scoring thriller on Saturday night.

The stage was set for a nostalgic showdown, rekindling one of cricket's most legendary rivalries -- Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara. But the Indian legend was rested.

India Masters set the tone with a commanding batting display, spearheaded by blistering half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu (63) and Saurabh Tiwary (60), before stand-in skipper Yuvraj Singh's late-order fireworks propelled them to an imposing 253 for 3 after winning the toss 

  In response, West Indies Masters matched India's aggression with an explosive start. Dwayne Smith (79) and William Perkins (52) launched a fierce counterattack, slamming destructive fifties and forging a menacing 121-run opening stand.

But just when the visitors looked in control, Binny's introduction turned the tide, his crucial breakthroughs derailed the chase and steering India Masters to a memorable victory, restricting West Indies Masters to 246 for 6.

Brief Scores :  India Masters: 253 for 3 (Ambati Rayudu 63, Saurabh Tiwary 60, Yuvraj Singh 49 not out, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 46) beat West Indies Masters 246 for 6 (Dwayne Smith 79, William Perkins 52, Lendl Simmons 38; Stuart Binny 3/13, Pawan Negi 2/27) by 7 runs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Winning U19 Asia Cup and T20 World Cup is like dream come true, says Niki

Women's Premier League 2025: UPW vs RCB playing 11, live time, streaming

WPL 2025 UPW vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

Women's Premier League 2025 points table, top 10 batters and bowlers in WPL

GG vs DC Highlights WPL 2025: Harleen Deol guides Gujarat to surprise victory against Delhi Capitals

Topics :CricketSachin Tendulkar

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story