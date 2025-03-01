IML 2025: Rahul Sharma's hat-trick leads India Masters to victory vs SAM

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara witnessed a thrilling display of spin domination during the second leg of the inaugural International Masters League 2025. India Masters secured a commanding victory over South Africa Masters by eight wickets, powered by a spectacular hat-trick from leg-spinner Rahul Sharma, continuing their undefeated run in the tournament.

Despite the players’ age, the competitive intensity was palpable as the iconic Sachin Tendulkar led India’s charge. The India Masters skipper elected to bowl first, and his spin bowlers took full advantage of the conditions, limiting South Africa Masters to just 85 in under 14 overs. Rahul Sharma’s hat-trick, which dismissed Hashim Amla, Jaques Kallis, and Jacques Rudolph in the same over, played a key role in halting South Africa’s progress.

South Africa’s opening pair, Amla and Henry Davids, had initially provided a blistering 35-run start. However, the tide turned when Rahul’s breakthrough over exposed their weakness against quality spin bowling. Pawan Negi also played his part, dismissing Farhaan Behardien and the dangerous Davids, who top-scored for South Africa with a 28-ball 38.

Chasing 86, India faced a setback when Tendulkar was dismissed cheaply by off-spinner Thandi Tshabalala. However, Ambati Rayudu (41*) and Irfan Pathan (12) steadied the ship. Pathan played some delightful shots before falling to Eddie Leie. Rayudu, alongside Negi, then added an unbroken 62-run partnership to see India home with 9 overs to spare.

The spin-friendly conditions were perfectly exploited by India, with Yuvraj Singh contributing significantly, claiming three wickets, including that of Dane Vilas, to further dismantle South Africa’s batting. Stuart Binny wrapped up the final wickets to seal the victory. The win underlined India Masters' dominance, with the spin bowlers leading the charge and displaying their enduring skill and passion.