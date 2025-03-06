Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Women's Premier League 2025: UPW vs MI playing 11, live time, streaming

Women's Premier League 2025: UPW vs MI playing 11, live time, streaming

The live telecast of UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians cricket match in WPL 2025 will be available on Star Sports Network.

WPL 2025
WPL 2025
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz are set to clash in the 16th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 (WPL 2025) on Thursday, March 6, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
 
UP Warriorz find themselves in a precarious position with just 2 wins from 6 matches, putting them at risk of missing the playoffs once again. With only two more games left in the league stage, they cannot afford another loss. Another defeat would essentially eliminate them from the tournament.
 
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are still firmly in the playoff race. With 3 wins from 5 games, they are currently ranked third in the points table. A victory in this match against UP Warriorz would significantly strengthen their chances of securing a playoff spot.
 
As this crucial match approaches, let's take a look at some key predictions and insights for the UPW vs MI showdown. 
 
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians playing 11 today

Also Read

WPL 2025 UP vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

Women's Premier League 2025: UPW vs GG playing 11, live time, streaming

WPL 2025 UP vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

WPL 2025: UP Warrioz and GG to clash in a battle of survival on Monday

Women's Premier League 2025 points table: Purple and Orange cap standings

 
UPW playing 11 (probable): Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry(w), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud
 
MI playing 11 (probable): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita
 
UPW vs MI head-to-head
 
Total matches played: 6
UP Warriorz Women won: 2
Mumbai Indians Women won: 4
No results: 0
 
Squads of both teams
 
UP Warriorz squad: Alana King, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Chinelle Henry, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Tahlia Mcgrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Vrinda Dinesh
 
Mumbai Indians squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Akshita Maheshwari, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sanskriti Gupta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, G Kamalini, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Yastika Bhatia
 
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details
 
When does the UPW vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 match take place?
 
UP Warriorz will take on Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League 2025 on March 6.
 
What is the venue of the UPW vs MI WPL 2025 match?
 
Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket stadium will host the UPW vs MI match in WPL 2025.
 
At what time will the live toss for the UPW vs MI WPL 2025 match take place?
 
The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.
 
At what time will the UPW vs MI WPL 2025 match begin?
 
The live match time for UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians is 7:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the UPW vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 match?
 
The UPW vs MI cricket match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.
 
How do you watch the live streaming of today's UPW vs MI match in WPL 2025?
 
JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's stance on cricket with Pakistan is clear and categorical: Shukla

Pakistan cricket row: Gillespie slams Aaqib Javed, calls him a 'clown'

ICC rankings: Kohli moves up to No 4 in ODI rankings; Axar, Shami climb up

Vidarbha clinch third Ranji Trophy title, beat Kerala on 1st-innings lead

WI should take leaf out of Afghanistan's book to improve: Vivian Richards

Topics :Women's Premier LeagueMumbai Indians

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story