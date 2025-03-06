Women's Premier League 2025: UPW vs MI playing 11, live time, streaming

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz are set to clash in the 16th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 (WPL 2025) on Thursday, March 6, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

UP Warriorz find themselves in a precarious position with just 2 wins from 6 matches, putting them at risk of missing the playoffs once again. With only two more games left in the league stage, they cannot afford another loss. Another defeat would essentially eliminate them from the tournament.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are still firmly in the playoff race. With 3 wins from 5 games, they are currently ranked third in the points table. A victory in this match against UP Warriorz would significantly strengthen their chances of securing a playoff spot.

ALSO READ: Champions League 2025: PSG vs Liverpool live match time and streaming As this crucial match approaches, let's take a look at some key predictions and insights for the UPW vs MI showdown.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians playing 11 today

Also Read

UPW playing 11 (probable): Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry(w), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

MI playing 11 (probable): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita

UPW vs MI head-to-head

Total matches played: 6

UP Warriorz Women won: 2

Mumbai Indians Women won: 4

No results: 0

Squads of both teams

UP Warriorz squad: Alana King, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Chinelle Henry, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Tahlia Mcgrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Vrinda Dinesh

Mumbai Indians squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Akshita Maheshwari, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sanskriti Gupta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, G Kamalini, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Yastika Bhatia

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the UPW vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 match take place?

UP Warriorz will take on Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League 2025 on March 6.

What is the venue of the UPW vs MI WPL 2025 match?

Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket stadium will host the UPW vs MI match in WPL 2025.

At what time will the live toss for the UPW vs MI WPL 2025 match take place?

The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the UPW vs MI WPL 2025 match begin?

The live match time for UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the UPW vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The UPW vs MI cricket match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of today's UPW vs MI match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.