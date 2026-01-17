Women's Premier League 2026: DC vs RCB head-to-head record over the years

The WPL 2026 will host its final match of the season at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai today, when the in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on resurgent Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 11 of the season. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. RCB have started their season with back-to-back wins and are leading the race to the play-offs. On the other hand, three-time champions Delhi Capitals, despite starting their season with back-to-back losses, are finally back on track with a win.

The tournament will head into its second stage starting Monday, and both teams would want to add a few more points to their tally before moving out of Navi Mumbai. Notably, both teams share a unique WPL rivalry, as it was DC whom RCB beat to win the title in 2024.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how the DC vs RCB head-to-head encounters have panned out over the years.

WPL 2023

In the opening season of the WPL, i.e. WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced each other twice in the group stages, with DC securing wins in both games. In the season, DC finished as runners-up, while RCB finished fourth.

WPL 2024

The two sides faced each other three times in WPL 2024. DC once again proved their mettle, winning both their group-stage clashes. However, when the two sides met in the final, RCB not only registered their first win over DC, they were also crowned champions.

WPL 2025

Finally, in WPL 2025, both teams once again played each other twice in the group stages only, with RCB and DC winning one match each. DC finished as runners-up for the third time in a row, while RCB once again finished fourth.