WPL 2026: Delhi vs Bengaluru preview, toss timings, live streaming

The Women’s Premier League 2026 will stage its final game in Navi Mumbai on Saturday as in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on resurgent Delhi Capitals in Match 11 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

RCB arrive as the pace-setters of the season, having begun their campaign with two straight victories that have placed them firmly in control of the early playoff race. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have had a roller-coaster start — stumbling in their opening two matches before finally finding rhythm with a crucial win that has revived their hopes.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai preview, toss timings, live streaming As the tournament prepares to shift to its second phase from Monday, both sides will be eager to pocket additional points before leaving Navi Mumbai. Adding extra spice to this contest is the history between the two franchises, with RCB having defeated DC in the 2024 final to lift their maiden title — a result Delhi will be keen to avenge.

WPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Playing 11 Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell DC vs RCB: Head-to-head in WPL Total matches: 7

DC won: 5

RCB won: 2

No result: 0 WPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Full squads DC full squad for WPL 2026: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Nandani Sharma, Lizelle Lee, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav

RCB full squad for WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D Hemalatha WPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Live streaming and telecast details When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB be played? The DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 17. What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB? The WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match take place? The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB will take place at 7 pm IST. When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB be bowled? The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB in India? The live telecast of the DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.