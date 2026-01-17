Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs MI head-to-head record over the years

UP Warriorz take on Mumbai Indians in a Women’s Premier League clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday evening, in a quick rematch between the two sides.

Having finally broken their duck with a seven-wicket win over the defending champions on Thursday, UPW will step onto the field with renewed confidence. That victory, secured largely through Harleen Deol’s blistering 64 off 39 balls, has injected belief into a side that had lost its first three games.

Still, questions remain over their batting order after opener Kiran Navgire fell cheaply again. Coach Abhishek Nayar and captain Meg Lanning may look to promote Phoebe Litchfield or try Shweta Sehrawat at the top. Mumbai, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back after being outplayed. Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews will need to fire, while Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail must tighten their bowling to avoid another setback.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at how the UPW vs MI head-to-head encounters have panned out over the years.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how the UPW vs MI head-to-head encounters have panned out over the years. UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians: head-to-head in WPL Match Type Season (WPL) Winning Team (Score) Losing Team (Score) Date Venue 10th Match 2023 Mumbai Indians Women (164-2) UP Warriorz Women (159)* Mar 12, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 15th Match 2023 UP Warriorz Women (129-5) Mumbai Indians Women (127)* Mar 18, 2023 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Eliminator 2023 Mumbai Indians Women (182-4)* UP Warriorz Women (110) Mar 24, 2023 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 6th Match 2024 UP Warriorz Women (163-3) Mumbai Indians Women (161-6) Feb 28, 2024 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 14th Match 2024 Mumbai Indians Women (160-6) UP Warriorz Women (118-9) Mar 7, 2024 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 11th Match 2025 Mumbai Indians Women (143-2) UP Warriorz Women (142-9) Feb 26, 2025 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 16th Match 2025 Mumbai Indians Women (153-4) UP Warriorz Women (150-9) Mar 6, 2025 Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 8th Match 2025 UP Warriorz Women (162/3) Mumbai Indians women (161/5) Jan 15, 2025 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy

WPL 2023 In the opening season of the WPL, i.e. WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz faced each other three times. MI secured the win in their opening encounter before UPW made a comeback to win the second match with ease. The two teams once again met in the eliminator, where MI beat UPW and went on to win the trophy. WPL 2024 The two sides faced each other twice in the group stages of WPL 2024, and it was once again a 1-1 affair. This time, UP Warriorz won the first match of the season, but MI made a comeback to win the second. MI finished third in the season after getting knocked out by eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator, while UPW finished fourth on the table.