Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs MI head-to-head record over the years

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 12:27 PM IST
UP Warriorz take on Mumbai Indians in a Women’s Premier League clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday evening, in a quick rematch between the two sides.
Having finally broken their duck with a seven-wicket win over the defending champions on Thursday, UPW will step onto the field with renewed confidence. That victory, secured largely through Harleen Deol’s blistering 64 off 39 balls, has injected belief into a side that had lost its first three games.
Still, questions remain over their batting order after opener Kiran Navgire fell cheaply again. Coach Abhishek Nayar and captain Meg Lanning may look to promote Phoebe Litchfield or try Shweta Sehrawat at the top. Mumbai, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back after being outplayed. Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews will need to fire, while Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail must tighten their bowling to avoid another setback.
With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how the UPW vs MI head-to-head encounters have panned out over the years.
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians: head-to-head in WPL
Match Type
Season (WPL)
Winning Team (Score)
Losing Team (Score)
Date
Venue
10th Match
2023
Mumbai Indians Women (164-2)
UP Warriorz Women (159)*
Mar 12, 2023
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
15th Match
2023
UP Warriorz Women (129-5)
Mumbai Indians Women (127)*
Mar 18, 2023
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
Eliminator
2023
Mumbai Indians Women (182-4)*
UP Warriorz Women (110)
Mar 24, 2023
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
6th Match
2024
UP Warriorz Women (163-3)
Mumbai Indians Women (161-6)
Feb 28, 2024
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
14th Match
2024
Mumbai Indians Women (160-6)
UP Warriorz Women (118-9)
Mar 7, 2024
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
11th Match
2025
Mumbai Indians Women (143-2)
UP Warriorz Women (142-9)
Feb 26, 2025
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
16th Match
2025
Mumbai Indians Women (153-4)
UP Warriorz Women (150-9)
Mar 6, 2025
Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
8th Match
2025
UP Warriorz Women (162/3)
Mumbai Indians women (161/5)
Jan 15, 2025
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
WPL 2023
In the opening season of the WPL, i.e. WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz faced each other three times. MI secured the win in their opening encounter before UPW made a comeback to win the second match with ease. The two teams once again met in the eliminator, where MI beat UPW and went on to win the trophy.
WPL 2024
The two sides faced each other twice in the group stages of WPL 2024, and it was once again a 1-1 affair. This time, UP Warriorz won the first match of the season, but MI made a comeback to win the second. MI finished third in the season after getting knocked out by eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator, while UPW finished fourth on the table.
WPL 2025
Finally, in WPL 2025, both teams once again played each other twice in the group stages only, with MI ending on the winning side on both occasions. They went on to beat Delhi in the final to lift the trophy, while UPW finished last in the points table with just two wins in the season.
WPL 2026
The two sides have played each other once so far in WPL 2026, where UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians to register their first win of the season.