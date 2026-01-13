Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs GG playing 11, live time, streaming

Another high-intensity WPL 2026 match awaits as the defending champions Mumbai Indians take on in-form Gujarat Giants in match number 6 of the season today at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Cricket Stadium.

In terms of form, Mumbai Indians started their season with a close loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening fixture of the season before securing a thumping 50-run win over Delhi Capitals to get their title defence on the way. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants have won both their matches so far, beating UP Warriors and Delhi Capitals in high-scoring games.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ ODIs: Badoni receives maiden call-up as injured Sundar ruled out However, despite being the team in form, Gujarat will have a mountain to climb against Mumbai as the latter have won all seven head-to-head encounters against the former. But with new years come new surprises, so will GG finally break their jinx against MI? We just have to wait and see.

WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Playing 11 Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta Gujarat Giants playing 11 (probable): Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey MI vs GG: Head to head in WPL Total matches: 7

MI won: 7

GG won: 0

No result: 0 WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Full squads MI full squad for WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundathi Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D Hemalatha

GG full squad for WPL 2026: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (w), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Live streaming and telecast details When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG be played? The MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, January 13. What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG? The WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match take place? The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will take place at 7 pm IST. When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG be bowled? The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG in India? The live telecast of the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.