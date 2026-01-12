WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

WPL 2026 will continue its journey with match number 5 of the season at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium today, as in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on UP Warriorz. Both teams are coming into the match with polar-opposite results in their last games.

RCB, in their last game, beat Mumbai Indians in a close contest, while, in an equally close match, UPW fell short against Gujarat Giants. RCB will look to win the match and move closer to table-toppers Gujarat Giants, while UPW will aim to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible.

In terms of performance, both teams showed similar issues in their first game, losing wickets quickly in the middle overs and leaking far too many runs in the death overs. This means that whichever team manages to overcome this issue on Monday will walk away with two full points.

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy: Pitch report for RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy is set to offer a true batting wicket, with a firm surface and consistent bounce encouraging fluent strokeplay. The ball should come nicely onto the bat, allowing batters to play through the line with confidence. While pacers may extract brief movement early on, dew in the second innings is expected to make bowling difficult. As a result, chasing should be the preferred option under lights. WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Head-to-head stats at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy RCB and UPW have played just one match against each other at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, which came back in 2023. RCB won the match with ease.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s win-loss record in WPL at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played a total of four matches at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy; they have won two and lost two out of those four games. UP Warriorz win-loss record in WPL at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy UP Warriorz have played six matches at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, out of which they have won two games and ended on the losing side on four occasions. Most recent WPL match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai The last WPL match played at this venue was match number four of WPL 2026 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals. Batting first in the match, Giants, with the help of a brilliant 95 from Sophie Devine, put up a mammoth total of 209 on the board. In reply, Capitals, despite Lizelle Lee’s 86 runs off 54 balls and Laura Wolvaardt’s 77 off 38 balls, could only reach 205 for 5 as Giants secured a clinical four-run win in the match.