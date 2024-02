Women's Premier League: UP Warriorz SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

UP Warriorz, a team full of great all-rounders like Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone and Tahila McGrath, did well last season, but not well enough to reach the finals. With four wins and four losses in their kitty, the Alyssa Healy-led side managed to reach the playoffs. This time around they would look to go one better having added young talents like Vrinda Dinesh to their squad.

Strength

The biggest strength of Warriorz is their allr-unders. Between Australia’s McGrath, India’s Deepti and Enland’s Eccelstone, they have a combination that every team would wish for. A fast bowler who can bat at number four, an off-spinner who can bat at five and a left-arm spinner at number seven.

This gives the team to play three more specialists on the side this is where the likes of Danni Wyatt and Dinesh would come in handy as they would not be worried about what would happen down the order and can go all-out at the top.

Weakness

Their weakness is in the fast-bowling department where they do not have anyone established apart from McGrath. In the powerplay, it would be hard for spinners like Deepti and Ecclestone to contain and if they would look to contain the batters, wickets would be hard to come by as well.