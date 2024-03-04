WPL 2024: DC skipper Lanning sees room for improvement in her performance

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning has been one of the most prolific batters in the Women's Premier League so far, but she still feels she needs improvement in her game going forward.

Lanning is currently the third highest scorer in the tournament with 148 runs from four innings, with the help of two fifties.

In DC's last match, Lanning scored a vital 55 off 41 balls to lead her side to a 25-run win over Gujarat Giants.

"I'm just enjoying playing cricket...we've got a really good squad and staff that makes it a really cool environment to be in. We back each other and play to our strengths, so it certainly helps and makes my job a lot easier," she said after the win on Sunday.

"It's been nice to be able to contribute and help the team win. I feel like there's still a little bit of improvement needed in how I'm playing. I'm not completely satisfied, but as I said I'm just trying to have some fun and play with a smile on my face."



With the win, DC signed off the Bengaluru leg on the top of the points table (three wins and one loss in four matches). They will now move to their home venue to play their remaining matches of the tournament.

Asked about DC's strong batting line-up, Lanning said, "Each batter in that top six has different strengths. All we've spoken about is playing to our strengths.

"We want to play with freedom, take the game on, especially with the conditions here, you need to set some big totals, and you do that by playing what you are good at. I think that's what we have been doing throughout the tournament so far, and hopefully we can continue to do that," she concluded.

Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians in their next match of at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.