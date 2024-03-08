WPL 2024: Delhi vs UP Playing 11, live toss time, streaming, points table

In today's match of Women's Premier League 2024, Delhi Capitals will lock horns with UP Warriorz at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. UP Warriorz are in a must win situation in order to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Meanwhile, Delhi's place in the playoffs is all but certain and a win today will put them in line to finish at the top of the WPL 2024 points table

WPL 2024 points table and team rankings

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Women’s Premier League points table 2024 Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi Capitals WomenDelhi Capitals Women 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.301 Mumbai Indians WomenMumbai Indians Women 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.375 Royal Challengers Bangalore WomenRoyal Challengers Bangalore Women 6 3 3 0 0 6 0.038 UP WarriorzUP Warriorz 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.435 Gujarat GiantsGujarat Giants 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.278

Women's Premier League 2024: DC vs UP Playing 11

UP Warriorz Playing 11 probables: Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khenmar, Uma Chetry, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani/Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 probables: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz head-to-head in WPL

Matched Played - 3

UP Warriorz Won - 0

Delhi Capitals Won - 3

Squads

Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 squad

Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav

UP Warriorz WPL 2024 squad

Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the DC vs UP Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

Delhi Capitals will take on UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League 2024 on March 8.

What is the venue of the DC vs Bangalore WPL match 2024?

New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host DC vs UP match.

At what time will the live toss between DC vs UP WPL match take place?

The UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the DC vs UP WPL 2024 begin?

The live match time of Warriorz vs Capitals game is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the DC vs UP Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The DC Women vs UP Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of DC Women vs UP Women in WPL 2024 today's match?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming WPL 2024 matches.