Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry backs calm and composed RCB to enjoy playoffs

WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry backs calm and composed RCB to enjoy playoffs

Perry ended with sensational figures of six for 15 against Mumbai Indians to qualify for the Eliminator here on Tuesday

MI vs RCB WPL 2024 Highlights. Ellyse Perry was the hero for Bangalore. Photo: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

After guiding Royal Challengers Bangalore to the Women's Premier League knock-outs with a record breaking six-wicket haul, all-rounder Ellyse Perry said a calmer dressing room is behind the team's success this season.

Perry ended with sensational figures of six for 15 against Mumbai Indians to qualify for the Eliminator here on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We started the game really well and that was probably our best bowling performance in the power play in the last three matches," said Perry in a media interaction on Wednesday.

When asked if there has been a shift in the attitude in the dressing room and change in the mindset of the players compared to last season, Perry said, "There is a sense of calmness and the team is enjoying themselves.

"In the dressing room and as well as on the field there has been lots of smiles and huge focus to just go out there and enjoy because it's a pretty special tournament and the crowd has been amazing from five matches which were super special and now being here in Delhi is just been a really great chance for the group to spend more time together."

RCB finished fourth out of five teams in the inaugural season in 2023.

Perry was all praise for RCB teammate and India international Richa Ghosh.

"She is amazing, I absolutely love her, she is always smiling, laughing. She contributes so much to the team. She is so supportive of her team and plays phenomenal behind the stumps.

"She has affected so many key moments across by stumping and catching and then with the batting. Scary to think that she is so young because I think she got an amazingly bright future ahead of her, not just in WPL but also in International cricket when she plays India.

Also Read

Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

WPL 2024 MI vs RCB Highlights: Precious Perry takes Bangalore to playoffs

WPL 2024 UP vs RCB Highlights: Mandhana, Perry helps Bangalore win big

WPL 2024 RCB vs GG Highlights: Mandhana, Molineux maul Giants in Bengaluru

Ellyse Perry registers best bowling figures in Women's Premier League 2024

Ranji Trophy Final: Defiant Vidarbha prolong Mumbai's wait for 42nd title

WPL 2024 LIVE CRICKET SCORE DC vs GG: Toss at 7 PM IST today

ICC Test bowlers rankings: Ashwin back at top, displaces another Indian

Dilliwalon mai aa gaya hoon: Watch Rishabh Pant announce IPL 2024 arrival

IPL 2024: England star Harry Brook pulls out, Delhi Capitals left gasping

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Women's Premier LeagueT20 cricketWomen cricket IndiaRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story