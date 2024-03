Stylish Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant announced his homecoming for the Indian Premier League 2024 in an exciting video shared by his franchise Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, March 13 on various social media accounts.



He's here. He's back. He's ready #YehHaiNayiDilli #ROARFOR2024 #IPL2024 #RishabhPant — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 13, 2024 The capitals will play their first two home games in Viazg. Therefore in another video, Pant was welcomed with a tiger mask in Visakhapatnam, with locals getting excited to see one of the most entertaining batters in Indian cricket back and playing after such a gory accident.

Delhi Capitals will open their campaign against Punjab Kings on Saturday, March 23 at the Maharaja Yadvinder Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

