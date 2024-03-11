WPL 2024: UP vs Gujarat Playing 11, live toss time, streaming, points table

In today's match of Women's Premier League 2024, UP Warriorz will be again in must win situation, when they lock horns with Gujarat Giants at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With a win in their previous match, UP kept themselves in the race for WPL 2024 playoffs and a win today will keep them in the contention. However, their chances also hinges on the result of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants can also qualify if they win the remaining two matches with big margin and hope RCB and UP lose both their matches.

Women's Premier League points table 2024

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Women’s Premier League 2024 points table Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi Capitals Women (Q) 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.918 Mumbai Indians Women (Q) 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.343 Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 7 3 4 0 0 6 0.027 UP Warriorz 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.365 Gujarat GiantsGujarat Giants 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.111

Women's Premier League 2024: UP vs GG Playing 11

UP Warriorz Playing 11 probables: Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath/Chamari Athapaththu/Danni Wyatt, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Poonam Khenmar, Sophie Eccelstone, Gouhar Sultana, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Gujarat Giants Playing 11 probables: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Bharti Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana, Meghana Singh, Shabnam Shakil/Mannat Kashyap

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head in WPL

Matched Played - 3

Gujarat Giants Won - 0

UP Warriorz Won - 3

Squads

UP Warriorz WPL 2024 squad

Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 squad

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Md Shakil, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Lea Tahuhu

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the UP vs GG Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

Gujarat Giants will take on UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League 2024 on March 11.

What is the venue of the UP vs Gujarat WPL match 2024?

New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host UP vs Gujarat match.

At what time will the live toss between UP vs GG WPL match take place?

The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the UP vs GG WPL 2024 begin?

The live match time of Giants vs Warriorz game is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the UP vs GG Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The UP Women vs GG Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of UP Women vs GG Women in WPL 2024 today's match?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming WPL 2024 matches.