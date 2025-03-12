Greats like Rohit should get to decide own future: Dilip Vengsarkar

The "unwarranted" speculation on Rohit Sharma's retirement during the Champions Trophy irked former captain Dilip Vengsarkar to no end as he believes greats like the current India skipper deserve time and space to decide on their future.

After leading India to their second ICC title in nine months, Rohit himself dismissed all the speculations on his future, saying he is not retiring from the ODI format.

The 37-year-old Rohit has not yet committed to the 2027 ODI World Cup but Vengsarkar reckons his presence can only be good for the team.

"I am not an astrologer. A lot of matches to go till the 2027 World Cup. A lot will depend on his form and fitness. It is not fair to say anything at this stage but he has been outstanding as both captain and player.

"I don't know why people speculated (on his retirement), it's unwarranted. A player of his stature should get to decide about his future," Vengsarkar told PTI.

Both in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy, Rohit's cameos in challenging batting conditions were worth their weight in gold. In Dubai, he made sure India got the most out of the powerplay, especially in the high-pressure run chase against New Zealand in the final.

With Rohit going for his shots from ball one, the others could take time to adjust to the pace of the slow surface.

"The way he has been playing all this time is nothing short of exemplary. He has got three double hundreds in ODI. What more do I say about him.

"Guys like Virat and Rohit are big match players, bigger the platform the better the performance. It is very important from team's point of view. Their sheer presence is demoralising the opposition," said Vengsarkar, who is also a former chief selector who tracked both Rohit and Kohli in their early days.

It was a complete turnaround of fortunes for Rohit who had to drop himself in the final Test in Sydney due to an extended lean run.

Happy to see Iyer realising his potential Runs from the likes of Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul on slow pitches of Dubai contributed immensely to India's title-winning run.

Following a roller-coaster year when he won the IPL and was dropped from the central contracts at the same time, Iyer has shown his value to the team. Vengsarkar could not be more pleased for the middle-order batter.

"Iyer did very well but I am not happy the way he got out in the final. He should have continued till the very end and finished the game. But happy to see him realise his potential.

"KL too played a few important innings at number six but still not convinced Axar Patel batting ahead of him at five. The left-hand right-hand combination could be the only reason." Vengsarkar also gave due credit to the selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar.

"Credit needs to go to the selectors as well. They stuck with Rohit after the Australia series. Even the decision to take five spinners in the squad proved to be a master stroke," he added.