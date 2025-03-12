ICC ODI rankings: Rohit rises to 3rd after CT heroics, Gill still at top

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, as he is now the number three batter in the latest ICC ODI rankings. His opening partner, Shubman Gill, has also cemented his place at the top spot after an impressive run in the tournament. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been rewarded for his brilliant 76-run innings in thefinal against New Zealand, as he is now the number three batter in the latest ICC ODI rankings. His opening partner, Shubman Gill, has also cemented his place at the top spot after an impressive run in the tournament.

Other than them, star batter Virat Kohli (at number 5) and Shreyas Iyer (at number 8) are the other two Indian players in the top 10 batters' rankings.

ICC men’s ODI batters' rankings:

Pos Team Player Rating 1 India Shubman Gill 784 2 Pakistan Babar Azam 770 3 India Rohit Sharma 756 4 South Africa Heinrich Klaasen 744 5 India Virat Kohli 736 6 New Zealand Daryl Mitchell 721 7 Ireland Harry Tector 713 8 India Shreyas Iyer 704 9 Sri Lanka Charith Asalanka 694 10 Afghanistan Ibrahim Zadran 676

Santner and Jadeja make gains in bowling rankings

New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner delivered an exceptional performance with the ball, taking nine wickets in the tournament, including two in the final. His efforts propelled him six places up to second in the ODI bowling rankings, just behind Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana.

India’s spin duo also made remarkable progress. Kuldeep Yadav, who took seven wickets in the tournament, climbed to third place, while Ravindra Jadeja broke into the top 10, securing the 10th position after claiming five wickets.

New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell was another notable mover, rising 10 places to 18th in the ODI bowling rankings.

ICC men’s ODI bowlers' rankings:

Pos Team Player Rating 1 Sri Lanka Maheesh Theekshana 680 2 New Zealand Mitchell Santner 657 3 India Kuldeep Yadav 650 4 South Africa Keshav Maharaj 648 5 Namibia Bernard Scholtz 646 6 New Zealand Matt Henry 642 7 Afghanistan Rashid Khan 640 8 West Indies Gudakesh Motie 632 9 Pakistan Shaheen Afridi 619 10 India Ravindra Jadeja 616

All-rounders' rankings: Ravindra, Bracewell, and Santner climb up

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai continues to lead the ODI all-rounders' rankings, but the competition is heating up. New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner moved up to fourth, while Michael Bracewell surged seven places to seventh.

The biggest gainer was Rachin Ravindra, who climbed eight spots to eighth place after a phenomenal tournament, where he scored two centuries and took three wickets, earning him the prestigious ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.

ICC men’s ODI all-rounders' rankings: