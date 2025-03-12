Home / Cricket / News / ICC ODI rankings: Rohit rises to 3rd after CT heroics, Gill still at top

ICC ODI rankings: Rohit rises to 3rd after CT heroics, Gill still at top

Indian players rose in the latest ICC ODI rankings after their successful Champions Trophy 2025 campaign

captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir
Captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir after winning ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Photo: @BCCI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been rewarded for his brilliant 76-run innings in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, as he is now the number three batter in the latest ICC ODI rankings. His opening partner, Shubman Gill, has also cemented his place at the top spot after an impressive run in the tournament.
 
Other than them, star batter Virat Kohli (at number 5) and Shreyas Iyer (at number 8) are the other two Indian players in the top 10 batters' rankings.
 
ICC men’s ODI batters' rankings: 
Pos Team Player Rating
1 India Shubman Gill 784
2 Pakistan Babar Azam 770
3 India Rohit Sharma 756
4 South Africa Heinrich Klaasen 744
5 India Virat Kohli 736
6 New Zealand Daryl Mitchell 721
7 Ireland Harry Tector 713
8 India Shreyas Iyer 704
9 Sri Lanka Charith Asalanka 694
10 Afghanistan Ibrahim Zadran 676
 
Santner and Jadeja make gains in bowling rankings 
New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner delivered an exceptional performance with the ball, taking nine wickets in the tournament, including two in the final. His efforts propelled him six places up to second in the ODI bowling rankings, just behind Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana.

Also Read

I was frustrated with my situation despite IPL win with KKR, says Iyer

Why will India have no trophy march despite the Champions Trophy triumph?

Five Indians included as ICC announces CT 2025 team of the tournament

PCB to demand ICC explanation over exclusion from CT closing ceremony

Violence erupts during bike rally in Gujarat after India's CT win; 11 held

 
India’s spin duo also made remarkable progress. Kuldeep Yadav, who took seven wickets in the tournament, climbed to third place, while Ravindra Jadeja broke into the top 10, securing the 10th position after claiming five wickets.
 
New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell was another notable mover, rising 10 places to 18th in the ODI bowling rankings.
 
ICC men’s ODI bowlers' rankings: 
Pos Team Player Rating
1 Sri Lanka Maheesh Theekshana 680
2 New Zealand Mitchell Santner 657
3 India Kuldeep Yadav 650
4 South Africa Keshav Maharaj 648
5 Namibia Bernard Scholtz 646
6 New Zealand Matt Henry 642
7 Afghanistan Rashid Khan 640
8 West Indies Gudakesh Motie 632
9 Pakistan Shaheen Afridi 619
10 India Ravindra Jadeja 616
 
 
All-rounders' rankings: Ravindra, Bracewell, and Santner climb up 
Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai continues to lead the ODI all-rounders' rankings, but the competition is heating up. New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner moved up to fourth, while Michael Bracewell surged seven places to seventh.
 
The biggest gainer was Rachin Ravindra, who climbed eight spots to eighth place after a phenomenal tournament, where he scored two centuries and took three wickets, earning him the prestigious ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.
 
ICC men’s ODI all-rounders' rankings: 
Pos Team Player Rating
1 Afghanistan Azmatullah Omarzai 296
2 Afghanistan Mohammad Nabi 292
3 Zimbabwe Sikandar Raza 290
4 New Zealand Mitchell Santner 253
5 Bangladesh Mehidy Hasan Miraz 248
6 Afghanistan Rashid Khan 238
7 New Zealand Michael Bracewell 231
8 New Zealand Rachin Ravindra 230
9 Australia Glenn Maxwell 222
10 India Ravindra Jadeja 220
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fail to meet CSA black player criteria, domestic team set to miss playoff

WPL 2025 playoffs date, time, full list of qualified teams, live streaming

WPL 2025 MI vs RCB HIGHLIGHTS: Smriti stars as RCB end MI's unbeaten run at Brabourne

WPL 2025 Playoffs: MI vs GG eliminator match timing, date, live streaming

Women's Premier League 2025: MI vs RCB playing 11, live time, streaming

Topics :Rohit SharmaVirat KohliShubman GillICC Champions TrophyIndia cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamShreyas IyerRavindra JadejaICC Rankings

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story