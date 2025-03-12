ICC ODI rankings: Rohit rises to 3rd after CT heroics, Gill still at top

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been rewarded for his brilliant 76-run innings in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, as he is now the number three batter in the latest ICC ODI rankings. His opening partner, Shubman Gill, has also cemented his place at the top spot after an impressive run in the tournament.
Other than them, star batter Virat Kohli (at number 5) and Shreyas Iyer (at number 8) are the other two Indian players in the top 10 batters' rankings.
ICC men’s ODI batters' rankings:
Pos
Team
Player
Rating
1
India
Shubman Gill
784
2
Pakistan
Babar Azam
770
3
India
Rohit Sharma
756
4
South Africa
Heinrich Klaasen
744
5
India
Virat Kohli
736
6
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell
721
7
Ireland
Harry Tector
713
8
India
Shreyas Iyer
704
9
Sri Lanka
Charith Asalanka
694
10
Afghanistan
Ibrahim Zadran
676
Santner and Jadeja make gains in bowling rankings
New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner delivered an exceptional performance with the ball, taking nine wickets in the tournament, including two in the final. His efforts propelled him six places up to second in the ODI bowling rankings, just behind Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana.
India’s spin duo also made remarkable progress. Kuldeep Yadav, who took seven wickets in the tournament, climbed to third place, while Ravindra Jadeja broke into the top 10, securing the 10th position after claiming five wickets.
New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell was another notable mover, rising 10 places to 18th in the ODI bowling rankings.
All-rounders' rankings: Ravindra, Bracewell, and Santner climb up
Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai continues to lead the ODI all-rounders' rankings, but the competition is heating up. New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner moved up to fourth, while Michael Bracewell surged seven places to seventh.
The biggest gainer was Rachin Ravindra, who climbed eight spots to eighth place after a phenomenal tournament, where he scored two centuries and took three wickets, earning him the prestigious ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.