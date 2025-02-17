WPL 2025, DC vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of Vadodara stadium

The spot at the top of the points table will be on the line when defending champions Royal Challengers take on two-time finalists Delhi Capitals in match number 4 of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 17. Both teams have won their first game while chasing and are expected to put on an exciting contest for the fans on Monday.

Notably, RCB have won just one game against DC so far in WPL, but that was in the final of WPL 2024. So, despite RCB trailing in their head-to-head stats, it will be DC who will be more desperate for a win today.

Kotambi stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for DC vs RCB WPL 2025 match

After a high-scoring first match, the pitch has started to help the bowlers more after three games. The first-innings total came down from 201 in the first match to 143 in the third match, which means that as more games are played, batters will find it harder to score runs at Kotambi Stadium. The game on Monday could be similar, as spinners might end up dominating the match.

