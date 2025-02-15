WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of Vadodara stadium

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here The first match of WPL 2025 saw history being made at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium, as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, for the first time in WPL history, chased down a 200-plus total to kick off their title defence in style. After a high-scoring game 1, inaugural champions Mumbai Indians and two-time finalists Delhi Capitals will clash at this venue in the second match of the tournament on Saturday, February 15, hoping to secure two full points in the standings.

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for MI vs DC WPL 2025 match

As seen in the first match, the pitch offers significant assistance to batters, becoming easier to play on as the game progresses due to the black soil. The boundaries at the venue are short—60 metres on one side, 51 metres on the other, and 61 metres straight down the ground. Seamers might get some help early in the innings, but it is expected to be a batters’ day once again on Wednesday.

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Women’s T20 records

The WPL 2025 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants was the first-ever women's T20 match at this venue. As the pitch report suggested, it was a high-scoring game, with Gujarat, powered by Ashleigh Gardner (79) and Beth Mooney (56), posting a strong total of 201 runs. However, a fiery innings from Richa Ghosh (64 not out) and Ellyse Perry (57) helped Bengaluru chase down the total in just 19.3 overs.

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Women’s ODI records

The Kotambi Stadium has hosted three One Day International (ODI) matches in women's cricket, with teams batting first emerging victorious twice, while the chasing side has won once. The venue has witnessed some remarkable performances, including the highest total recorded—358/5 by India Women against West Indies Women in 2024. The lowest total stands at 103 all out, also by West Indies Women against India Women in the same year.