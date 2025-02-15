Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of Vadodara stadium

The WPL 2025 opening match between RCB and GG was the first-ever T20 match at this venue

Kotambi Stadium pitch report
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
The first match of WPL 2025 saw history being made at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium, as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, for the first time in WPL history, chased down a 200-plus total to kick off their title defence in style. After a high-scoring game 1, inaugural champions Mumbai Indians and two-time finalists Delhi Capitals will clash at this venue in the second match of the tournament on Saturday, February 15, hoping to secure two full points in the standings.   
 
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for MI vs DC WPL 2025 match 
As seen in the first match, the pitch offers significant assistance to batters, becoming easier to play on as the game progresses due to the black soil. The boundaries at the venue are short—60 metres on one side, 51 metres on the other, and 61 metres straight down the ground. Seamers might get some help early in the innings, but it is expected to be a batters’ day once again on Wednesday.
 
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Women’s T20 records 
The WPL 2025 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants was the first-ever women’s T20 match at this venue. As the pitch report suggested, it was a high-scoring game, with Gujarat, powered by Ashleigh Gardner (79) and Beth Mooney (56), posting a strong total of 201 runs. However, a fiery innings from Richa Ghosh (64 not out) and Ellyse Perry (57) helped Bengaluru chase down the total in just 19.3 overs. 

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Women’s ODI records 
The Kotambi Stadium has hosted three One Day International (ODI) matches in women's cricket, with teams batting first emerging victorious twice, while the chasing side has won once. The venue has witnessed some remarkable performances, including the highest total recorded—358/5 by India Women against West Indies Women in 2024. The lowest total stands at 103 all out, also by West Indies Women against India Women in the same year.
 
The highest successful run chase at Kotambi Stadium was achieved by India Women, who scored 167/5 in 28.2 overs against West Indies Women. Meanwhile, the lowest total successfully defended at the venue remains 358/5 by India Women in 2024. The average first-innings score at the stadium is 278, while the average second-innings total is 171.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

