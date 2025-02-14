WPL 2025, GG vs RCB, LIVE SCORE: Toss for tournament opener at 7 PM IST

The wait for WPL 2025 is finally over as the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru are ready to take on the Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener on Friday, February 14, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Both teams had exactly opposite results in WPL 2024, as while RCB clinched the trophy by defeating Delhi Capitals in the final, Gujarat Giants finished at the bottom of the table for the second time in a row.

However, both teams have one thing in common before the start of the season — they have both lost players from their initial squad. The captains of all teams were present at a media interaction on Thursday, where GG and RCB addressed the issue, saying that while losing key players before the tournament is troublesome, they have enough back-up to execute their plans to their full potential this season.

IPL 2025 starts on March 22, KKR vs RCB to kick-start Indian Premier League In the same media interaction, RCB skipper Smriti said that the team is planning to first reach the final and is not thinking about title defence straight away, while GG’s new skipper Ashleigh Gardner said that the Gujarat-based franchise’s first priority this season would be to improve their stats and then think about their approach for the final and winning the trophy later on.

WPL 2025, GG vs RCB: Playing 11

GG Playing 11 (probables): Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Simran Shaikh, Sayali Satghare, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, and Kashvee Gautam.

RCB Playing 11 (probables): Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Chandghvi Bist, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Prema Rawat, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh Thakur.

WPL 2025, RCB vs GG: Head-to-head

Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced each other four times in WPL, with both teams winning two matches each.

Total matches: 4

GG won: 2

RCB won: 2

No result: 0

WPL 2025, GG vs RCB LIVE TOSS: The coin flip for Match 1 of WPL 2025 between RCB’s Smriti Mandhana and GG’s Ashleigh Gardner will take place at 7 PM IST.

WPL 2025, GG vs RCB: Live telecast

The Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

WPL 2025, GG vs RCB: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between GG and RCB will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Stay tuned for live scores and updates from the WPL 2025 match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.