WPL 2025: DC vs RCB playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals will aim to build on their opening wins when they meet in WPL 2025 on Monday. RCB, the defending champions, showcased their batting strength by effortlessly chasing a 200-plus target against Gujarat Giants, while Delhi secured a thrilling last-ball win over Mumbai Indians.

RCB's batting, led by Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh, appears stronger, but their bowling remains a concern, especially with Perry not bowling due to injury. Kim Garth and Georgia Wareham need to step up after leaking runs in the previous game. Meanwhile, Delhi boasts a powerful batting lineup featuring Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, looking to improve after a shaky chase.

Delhi’s bowlers, led by Shikha Pandey, restricted Mumbai well, but RCB’s deep batting lineup poses a new challenge. The match promises to be a high-stakes contest.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 today

DC playing 11 (probables): Meg Lanning (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Beth Mooney (wk), Simran Shaikh, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam.

RCB playing 11 (probables): Uma Chetry (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor.

DC vs RCB head-to-head

Total matches played: 5

Delhi Capitals Women won: 4

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won: 1

No results: 0

WPL 2025 points table

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.869 Gujarat Giants Women 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.118 Delhi Capitals Women 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.05 Mumbai Indians Women 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.05 UP Warriorz Women 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.85

Squads of both teams

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning, Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satghare, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Alana King, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Chinelle Henry, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Tahlia McGrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Vrinda Dinesh.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the DC vs RCB Women's Premier League 2025 match take place?

Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 17.

What is the venue of the DC vs RCB WPL 2025 match?

Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium will host the DC vs RCB match.

At what time will the live toss between DC and RCB take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the DC vs RCB WPL 2025 match begin?

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs RCB Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The DC vs RCB match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How can you watch the live streaming of DC vs RCB in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.