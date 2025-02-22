WPL 2025 DC vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of Chinnaswamy stadium

The Capitals have been the second-best bowling unit in the death overs (17-20) in WPL 2025, conceding an average of 8.53 runs per over. In the Warriorz side, Ecclestone and Deepti are the only bowlers to have bowled their full quota of four overs in both of their matches. UP's Navgire's 24-ball fifty against the Capitals stands as the joint-fastest half-century by a Warriorz batter in WPL history. ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2025: Delhi vs UP playing 11, live time, streaming The 8th T20 match of the Women’s Premier League 2025 between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women promises to be a thrilling contest. Scheduled for Saturday, 22nd February 2025, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, both teams are keen to grab a victory. However, Delhi Capitals Women seem to have the advantage, thanks to their solid form and favorable head-to-head record. Let’s take a closer look at this exciting matchup.The Capitals have been the second-best bowling unit in the death overs (17-20) in WPL 2025, conceding an average of 8.53 runs per over. In the Warriorz side, Ecclestone and Deepti are the only bowlers to have bowled their full quota of four overs in both of their matches. UP's Navgire's 24-ball fifty against the Capitals stands as the joint-fastest half-century by a Warriorz batter in WPL history.

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Pitch report for DC vs UPW WPL 2025 match

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be perfect for batting when Delhi Capitals Women face UP Warriorz Women. Known for its short boundaries and consistent bounce, the surface typically favors high-scoring matches. Batters can capitalize on the conditions, particularly in the second innings, where chasing teams may have more favorable circumstances.

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Women’s T20 records

The first match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season in the WPL saw RCB posting a total of 167 runs while the Mumbai Indians managed to chase it down within their 20 overs as well. Bowlers were getting something from the surface but the batters will have a bigger say in Bengaluru.