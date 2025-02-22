Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Women's Premier League 2025: Delhi vs UP playing 11, live time, streaming

Women's Premier League 2025: Delhi vs UP playing 11, live time, streaming

The Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Capitals Women are set to face UP Warriorz Women in a crucial encounter of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 on February 22. Currently in fourth place on the points table with 2 points from 2 matches, Delhi Capitals have one win and one loss to their name. On the other hand, UP Warriorz find themselves at the bottom of the table, still searching for their first win after a tough opening match.
 
The two teams last met on February 19, 2025, where Delhi Capitals claimed a comfortable seven-wicket victory. Meg Lanning’s brilliant 69 runs played a pivotal role in helping her team chase down a target of 167 runs.
 
 
This upcoming match holds significant importance as it provides both teams an opportunity to improve their standings and build momentum in the ongoing tournament. While Delhi Capitals look to solidify their position, UP Warriorz will be eager to break their winless run, promising a thrilling contest ahead.  Check Australia vs England live score, match updates and full scorecard here | Champions Trophy 2025 
 
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women playing 11 today
 
Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probables): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani

UP Warriorz playing 11 (probables): Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry(w), Deepti Sharma(c), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud
 
DC vs UPW head-to-head
 
Total matches played: 5
Delhi Capitals Women won: 4
UP Warriorz Women won: 1
No results: 0
 
WPL 2025 points table 
WPL 2025 points table
TEAM PLD WON LOST NRR FORM PTS
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 2 1 0.835 L, W, W 4
Mumbai Indians 3 2 1 0.61 W, W, L 4
Delhi Capitals 3 2 1 -0.544 W, L, W 4
Gujarat Giants 3 1 2 -0.525 L, W, L 2
UP Warriorz 2 0 2 -0.495 L, L 0
 
Squads of both teams
 
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (C), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, N Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad
 
UP Warriorz Women Squad: Chinelle Henry, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma (C), Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Arushi Goel, Alana King
 
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women live toss time, live telecast and streaming details
 
When does the DC vs UPW Women's Premier League 2025 match take place?
 
Delhi Capitals will take on UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 22.
 
What is the venue of the DC vs UPW WPL 2025 match?
 
Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the DC vs UPW match.
 
At what time will the live toss between DC and UP take place?
 
The Delhi Capitals women vs UP Warriorz women toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.
 
At what time will the DC vs UPW WPL 2025 match begin?
 
The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs UPW Women's Premier League 2025 match?
 
The Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
How can you watch the live streaming of DC vs UPW in WPL 2025?
 
JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.

Topics : Women's Premier League Delhi Capitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

