LiveNew Update

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE SCORE: Mumbai strike early as Gujarat lose quick wickets

In their previous encounter last season, MI triumphed over GG, with Harmanpreet Kaur blasting 95 off 48 balls, leading MI to a thrilling win and securing a playoff spot.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
7:50 PM

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: MI pile on the pressure!

Over Summary 2 0 W 0 0 0; Gujarat 16/3 after 4 overs; Harleen Deol 0 (3) Ash Gardner 0 (1)
 
Hayley Matthews into the attack
 
Ball 6 - She ends the over with a push towards long on but no run taken.
 
Ball 5 - She blocks the next ball towards point.
 
Ball 4 - Harleen comes in and blocks the next ball.
 
Ball 3 - She is dismissed. Caught at mid-wicket.
 
Ball 2 - Hemalatha blocks the next ball.
 
Ball 1 -  Hemalatha gets 2 runs towards mid-wicket.

7:48 PM

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another wicket!

Hemalatha is dismissed now as MI keep taking regular wickets. Hayley matthews with the wicket this time.

7:45 PM

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Laura sent back!

Over Summary 0 0 0 1lb W 0; Gujarat 14/2 after 3 overs; Dayalan Hemalatha 7 (8) Ash Gardner 0 (1)
 
Ismail continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Ash comes in to bat and blocks the next delivery.
 
Ball 5 - Laura dismissed.
 
Ball 4 - Single taken by Hemalatha. Leg byes
 
Ball 3 - She blocks it again thsi time.
 
Ball 2 - A leave outside off stump.
 
Ball 1 -  Hemalatha blocks the next delivery.

7:43 PM

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ismail strikes!

Laura Woldvaardt is dismissed as MI's pressure pays off. She is caught at deep point.

7:40 PM

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 W 0 2 4 1; Gujarat 13/1 after 2 overs; Dayalan Hemalatha 7 (4) Laura Woldvaardt 4 (6)
 
Sciver-Brunt into the attack
 
Ball 6 - She ends the over with a single towards fine leg.
 
Ball 5 - Hemalatha gets a FOUR towards third man.
 
Ball 4 - 2 runs taken towards backward sq. leg.
 
Ball 3 - Hemalatha comes in and blocks the first delivery.
 
Ball 2 - Beth Mooney departs as she is caught at back point for 1.
 
Ball 1 -  Beth pushes it towards back point. No run.

7:36 PM

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Beth Mooney departs!

Nat Sciver Brunt takes a big wicket in her first over as Beth Mooney is caught at back point.

7:34 PM

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 6 runs off the over!

Over Summary 1 0 0 nb 0 4 0; Gujarat 6/0 after 1 over; Beth Mooney 1 (1) Laura Woldvaardt 4 (6)
 
Shabnim Ismail begins the attack
 
Ball 6 - She leaves the next ball outside off stump.
 
Ball 5 - A misfield gives her a boundary down the ground.
 
Ball 4 - Great timing but the ball finds the fielder towards point. No ball given. Laura gets no run on the free hit as she is caught at long on.
 
Ball 3 - Another push to mid on but no run.
 
Ball 2 - Laura tries to drive through cover but Harmanpreet stops it.
 
Ball 1 -  Beth gets off the mark with a single.

7:17 PM

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Can Ash inspire GG again?

GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner inspired her team to a first-ever 200+ total on the opening night and would be looking to have a similar outing as the hosts look to pos a mammoth total again.

7:01 PM

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss!

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat in Match 6 of the WPL 2025. 

6:55 PM

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Another high-scoring tie tonight!

With the new pitch being used tonight, it looks like the pitch that saw 400 runs being scored on the opening night. Another high-soring thriller expected tonight.

6:44 PM

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

The coin toss is set to take place soon as MI and GG skippers would be looking ahead to the game in Vadodara

6:27 PM

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: MI looking to get back to winning ways!

MI will be banking on their previous records against GG and would be looking to bounce back from the close defeat tonight with a crucial win in the season.

6:05 PM

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat coming in hot!

Gujarat are coming into the game having won their previous one and would be looking forward to extend the winning run tonight. While GG beat UPW by 6 wickets, MI had lost a last ball thriller against DC.

5:54 PM

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat eyeing maiden win vs MI!

Gujarat have never won against Mumbai Indians in the WPL over the years and will look to change that when they take the field in Vadodara tonight.

5:43 PM

WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat take on Mumbai!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2025. Today's match will feature Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians as they look to get crucial point in the table. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Match 5 of the Women's Premier League will see Gujarat Giants take on Mumbai Indians in what promises to be yet another thrilling tie at the Kotambi stadium in Vadodara today. Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Gujarat Giants.
 
In their previous encounter last season, MI triumphed over GG, with Harmanpreet Kaur blasting 95 off 48 balls, leading MI to a thrilling win and securing a playoff spot. This victory extended MI’s unbeaten streak to 4-0 against GG.
 
However, in WPL 2025, GG has made a stronger start. Unlike 2024, when they needed five attempts to secure their first win, GG clinched their opening victory in just their second match, defeating UP Warriorz with ease. Still, they face a persistent issue with death bowling, as evidenced by RCB’s 79-run assault in the final 4.3 overs and UPW’s 26 runs off the last eight deliveries. With the bat, GG’s captain, Ashleigh Gardner, will need more contributions from her top order, which managed just 22 runs between them in the match against UPW.
 
On the other hand, MI began the season with a narrow defeat to Delhi Capitals after a series of controversial run-out decisions. Despite a strong partnership between Nat Sciver-Brunt (80*) and Harmanpreet (42), MI’s middle order faltered, leaving them hoping for improvement in their next game against GG.  ALSO READ: WPL 2025: GG vs MI playing 11, live time, streaming and points table
 
WPL 2025 GG vs MI Playing 11:
 
GG Playing 11: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Simran Shaikh, Sayali Satghare, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam.
 
MI Playing 11: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia
 
WPL 2025 GG vs MI Head to head
 
In four matches against each other, Gujarat Giants have faced defeat on every occasion against Mumbai Indians.
Total matches: 4
GG won: 0
MI won: 4
No result: 0
 
WPL 2025, GG vs MI LIVE TOSS
 
The coin flip for match number 5 of WPL 2025 between GG’s Ashleigh Gardner and MI's Harmanpreet Kaur will take place at 7 PM IST.
 
WPL 2025, GG vs MI: Live telecast
 
The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
WPL 2025, GG vs MI: Live streaming
 
The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between GG and MI will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
 
Stay tuned for WPL 2025 match updates and live scores from Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians here.

Topics :Women's Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansCricket

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

