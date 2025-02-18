WPL 2025 GG vs MI LIVE SCORE: Mumbai strike early as Gujarat lose quick wickets

Match 5 of the Women's Premier League will see Gujarat Giants take on Mumbai Indians in what promises to be yet another thrilling tie at the Kotambi stadium in Vadodara today. Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Gujarat Giants.

In their previous encounter last season, MI triumphed over GG, with Harmanpreet Kaur blasting 95 off 48 balls, leading MI to a thrilling win and securing a playoff spot. This victory extended MI’s unbeaten streak to 4-0 against GG.

However, in WPL 2025, GG has made a stronger start. Unlike 2024, when they needed five attempts to secure their first win, GG clinched their opening victory in just their second match, defeating UP Warriorz with ease. Still, they face a persistent issue with death bowling, as evidenced by RCB’s 79-run assault in the final 4.3 overs and UPW’s 26 runs off the last eight deliveries. With the bat, GG’s captain, Ashleigh Gardner, will need more contributions from her top order, which managed just 22 runs between them in the match against UPW.

ALSO READ: WPL 2025: GG vs MI playing 11, live time, streaming and points table On the other hand, MI began the season with a narrow defeat to Delhi Capitals after a series of controversial run-out decisions. Despite a strong partnership between Nat Sciver-Brunt (80*) and Harmanpreet (42), MI’s middle order faltered, leaving them hoping for improvement in their next game against GG.

WPL 2025 GG vs MI Playing 11:

GG Playing 11: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Simran Shaikh, Sayali Satghare, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam.

MI Playing 11: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

WPL 2025 GG vs MI Head to head

In four matches against each other, Gujarat Giants have faced defeat on every occasion against Mumbai Indians.

Total matches: 4

GG won: 0

MI won: 4

No result: 0

WPL 2025, GG vs MI LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for match number 5 of WPL 2025 between GG’s Ashleigh Gardner and MI's Harmanpreet Kaur will take place at 7 PM IST.

WPL 2025, GG vs MI: Live telecast

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

WPL 2025, GG vs MI: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between GG and MI will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Stay tuned for WPL 2025 match updates and live scores from Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians here.