International Masters League: Pathan brothers star as India beat Sri Lanka

The International Masters League (IML) 2025 got off to a pulsating start as India Masters clinched a thrilling four-run victory over Sri Lanka Masters in a high-scoring opener at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. The match, filled with nostalgia and electrifying moments, saw some of cricket’s greatest names turn back the clock with their performances.

Batting first after being invited by Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, India Masters set an imposing total of 222/4, thanks to explosive knocks from Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan. In response, Sri Lanka put up a spirited chase, led by Sangakkara, but fell just short despite late fireworks from Jeevan Mendis and Isuru Udana.

India’s batting fireworks

The match began with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar opening the innings alongside Ambati Rayudu, much to the delight of a packed stadium. Tendulkar’s vintage touch was evident as he struck two effortless boundaries in the opening over off Isuru Udana. However, his stay was brief as he departed soon after.

Stuart Binny and Gurkeerat Singh Mann then took charge, dismantling the Sri Lankan bowling attack with an aggressive 87-run partnership for the third wicket. Binny was in destructive form, hammering 68 off just 31 balls, including seven sixes and three boundaries. Mann complemented him well with a fluent 44 off 32 balls, peppered with seven fours, propelling India to 113/2 in 12 overs.

Sri Lanka’s valiant chase falls short

Chasing a stiff target, Sri Lanka Masters made a promising start, with Sangakkara leading from the front. The stylish left-hander crafted a 30-ball 51, forging a crucial 61-run stand with Lahiru Thirimanne (24 off 17) for the second wicket. However, India struck back through Irfan Pathan, who turned the game in his team’s favour with a fiery spell. The left-arm pacer dismissed Sangakkara and Chaturanga de Silva off successive deliveries, finishing with 3/39.

Despite the setbacks, Asela Gunaratne (37 off 25) and Jeevan Mendis (42 off 17) kept Sri Lanka in the hunt with a counter-attacking 68-run stand for the sixth wicket. Their resistance was broken by Dhawal Kulkarni (2/34), but Udana’s late assault—23 off seven balls, including a first-ball six—raised Sri Lanka’s hopes.

With nine runs needed off the final over, Abhimanyu Mithun kept his composure, conceding just five runs while picking up two wickets to secure India’s victory.

Brief scores:

India Masters: 222/4 in 20 overs (Stuart Binny 68, Yusuf Pathan 56*, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 44, Yuvraj Singh 31*; Suranga Lakmal 2/34)

Sri Lanka Masters: 218/9 in 20 overs (Kumar Sangakkara 51, Jeevan Mendis 42, Asela Gunaratne 37; Irfan Pathan 3/39, Dhawal Kulkarni 2/34, Abhimanyu Mithun 2/41)

Result: India Masters won by 4 runs.