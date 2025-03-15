WPL 2025 final: Delhi vs Mumbai Playing 11, head-to-head, live streaming

With the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 reaching its climax, Mumbai Indians (MI) enter the final as favourites, powered by the all-round brilliance of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews. Their opponents, Delhi Capitals (DC), will be eager to end their title drought across both men's and women's leagues and claim their first-ever WPL crown.

Set for a thrilling showdown at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday, the final promises high-quality cricket as MI’s batting firepower takes on DC’s formidable bowling attack.

Sciver-Brunt & Matthews: MI’s Key Weapons

The duo of Sciver-Brunt and Matthews has been instrumental in MI’s campaign. Sciver-Brunt has amassed 493 runs and taken 9 wickets, showcasing her match-winning ability with both bat and ball. Meanwhile, Matthews leads the bowling charts with 17 wickets, complementing her 304 runs with the bat.

Their all-round performances have been pivotal in guiding MI to the final, where they will look to dominate against Meg Lanning’s DC side.

Lanning’s Leadership and Delhi’s Title Quest

Delhi Capitals, led by the legendary Meg Lanning, are aiming for their maiden WPL title. Having already established herself as one of the greatest captains in women's cricket, Lanning will be determined to add a WPL trophy to her illustrious career after her recent retirement from international cricket.

WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals women vs Mumbai Indians women Playing 11

DC W Playing 11 (probables): Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu/N Charani

MI W Playing 11 (probables): Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque/Parunika Sisodia

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head in WPL

Total matches played: 5

Mumbai Indians won: 3

Delhi Capitals won: 2

In their last round robin encounter, DC restricted MI to 123 for nine, largely because of efforts from Shikha and Jonassen who shared four wickets between them as DC won that game in Bengaluru by nine wickets.

DC secured a direct spot in the final due to their superior net run rate, but they face a stern challenge against MI’s explosive batting lineup on what is expected to be a batting-friendly pitch at Brabourne.

DC’s Bowling Strength vs MI’s Power-Hitters

While MI will rely on their batting firepower, DC’s hopes rest heavily on their potent bowling attack. The experienced duo of Jess Jonassen and Shikha Pandey has been crucial in the league stages, each claiming 11 wickets at an impressive economy rate.

With Jonassen’s spin and Pandey’s ability to trouble batters with her seam movement, Delhi will aim to neutralize MI’s aggressive approach at the top.

A Battle of Heavyweights

With Mumbai Indians looking to defend their title and Delhi Capitals seeking redemption, the WPL 2024 final is set for an electrifying contest. MI’s star all-rounders against DC’s disciplined bowling unit could be the decisive factor in determining who lifts the trophy on Saturday night.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(w), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Jintimani Kalita, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari

WPL 2025 grand finale live toss time, DC vs MI final live streaming and telecast details

When will the grand finale of WPL 2025 take place?

The grand finale of WPL 2025 will take place on Saturday, March 15.

What is the venue for the Women's Premier League 2025 final?

The final of WPL 2025 will be played at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Which teams clash in the WPL 2025 grand finale?

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the final of WPL 2025.

What time will the toss take place for MI vs DC WPL 2025 final?

The toss for the WPL 2025 Final match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM IST.

What time will the WPL 2025 final match begin?

The DC vs MI final match in Women's Premier League 2025 will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch live telecast of the WPL 2025 final match in India?

The live telecast of the WPL 2025 final match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the WPL 2025 final match in India?

The live streaming of the WPL 2025 final match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.