WPL 2025 Final DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 7:30 PM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning, two of the most formidable captains in women's cricket, have often found themselves in fierce battles on the international stage. Their rivalry has fueled some unforgettable contests between India and Australia. Now, these two powerhouses are set to renew their competition on the WPL stage, as Harmanpreet's Mumbai Indians face Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 final today.

While the spotlight naturally falls on these two iconic leaders, this clash is more than just about their individual brilliance. Both captains are known for their aggressive play and exceptional leadership, yet it’s not just their strategic minds and batting prowess that will define the match. The WPL final promises to be a thrilling contest, echoing the intensity of their previous encounters.

ALSO READ: WPL 2025 final DC vs MI: Pitch report, Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium key stats For Mumbai Indians, it will be their fourth match in six days, which brings a mix of fatigue and an advantage: ample time spent on the Brabourne pitch. The venue has seen varied conditions throughout the tournament, from slower wickets early on to a more batter-friendly surface as the games progressed. Though chasing has proven to be successful this season, with teams batting second winning 15 of 17 matches, recent trends suggest the team setting the target has found more success in the last few games. Lanning, a staunch advocate of setting targets, will look to use this to her advantage as she aims to guide Delhi to their first WPL title.

WPL 2025 final, DC vs MI: Playing 11

DC Playing 11 (probables): Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu/N Charani

MI Playing 11 (probables): Yastika Bhatia (wk), H Kaur (C), S Sajana, Kamalini, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, AC Kerr, NR Sciver, N de Klerk, S Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

WPL 2025, DC vs MI: Head to head

Total matches: 5

MI won: 3

DC won: 2

No result: 0

