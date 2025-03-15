WPL 2025 Final DC vs MI LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 7:30 PM IST
The live streaming of the WPL 2025 final between DC and MI will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning, two of the most formidable captains in women's cricket, have often found themselves in fierce battles on the international stage. Their rivalry has fueled some unforgettable contests between India and Australia. Now, these two powerhouses are set to renew their competition on the WPL stage, as Harmanpreet's Mumbai Indians face Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 final today.
While the spotlight naturally falls on these two iconic leaders, this clash is more than just about their individual brilliance. Both captains are known for their aggressive play and exceptional leadership, yet it’s not just their strategic minds and batting prowess that will define the match. The WPL final promises to be a thrilling contest, echoing the intensity of their previous encounters.
For Mumbai Indians, it will be their fourth match in six days, which brings a mix of fatigue and an advantage: ample time spent on the Brabourne pitch. The venue has seen varied conditions throughout the tournament, from slower wickets early on to a more batter-friendly surface as the games progressed. Though chasing has proven to be successful this season, with teams batting second winning 15 of 17 matches, recent trends suggest the team setting the target has found more success in the last few games. Lanning, a staunch advocate of setting targets, will look to use this to her advantage as she aims to guide Delhi to their first WPL title.
WPL 2025 final, DC vs MI: Playing 11
DC Playing 11 (probables): Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu/N Charani
MI Playing 11 (probables): Yastika Bhatia (wk), H Kaur (C), S Sajana, Kamalini, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, AC Kerr, NR Sciver, N de Klerk, S Ismail, Parunika Sisodia
WPL 2025, DC vs MI: Head to head
Total matches: 5
MI won: 3
DC won: 2
No result: 0
WPL 2025 final, DC vs MI LIVE TOSS
The final coin flip in the WPL 2025 between MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur and DC’s Meg Lanning will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
WPL 2025, DC vs MI: Live telecast
The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians final match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
WPL 2025, DC vs MI: Live streaming
Stay tuned for WPL 2025 match updates and live scores from Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians here.
6:30 PM
WPL 2025 Final, DC vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Meg vs Harmanpreet!
It's Meg Lanning vs Harmanpreet Kaur in the final as the Aussie and Indian players hope to lead their side to victory in the final tonight. It is the experience of the two captains that will make the difference on the night as it will be a game of small margins.
6:15 PM
WPL 2025 Final, DC vs MI LIVE UPDATES: DC in good form against MI?
Delhi have already beaten Mumbai Indians twice in the WPL 2025 and will be looking to get hattrick of wins this season.
6:07 PM
WPL 2025 Final, DC vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Can MI lift their 2nd title?
Mumbai Indians and Harmanpreet Kaur know what it takes to lift a trophy like this one and they would be willing to put their bodies on the line in order to get that 2nd star above the badge on the night. The 2023 winners will be looking forward to a good contest in front of their home crowd.
5:50 PM
WPL 2025 Final, DC vs MI LIVE UPDATES: DC eyeing maiden title!
Meg Lanning and co. will be looking forward to their 3rd final now and will hope it doesn't turn out like the rest of the final appearances for the side. Facing a tough MI side, DC will have to give their best in order to write their names in the WPL history books for the first time.
5:36 PM
WPL 2025 Final, DC vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Who will be crowned champion?
Hello and welcome to the final live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2025. The final clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians is set to be played today at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Action to begin at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 5:33 PM IST