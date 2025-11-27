WPL 2026 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players bought

Having retained most of their core squad ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, RCB ensured key players like Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Ellyse Perry remained part of the lineup as they target their second WPL title.

Following the triumph in WPL 2024, when RCB claimed their maiden championship, the franchise faced a challenging 2025 season. Determined to bounce back, the Mandhana-led side is focused on assembling a well-balanced and competitive squad. With a remaining purse of ₹6.15 crore after retaining four players, the team is set to strategically strengthen their roster for the upcoming campaign.

WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained players The one-time WPL champions left no one surprised when they used four retention options ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction given how stable their squad was. They retained the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil and Ellyse Perry ahead of the mega auction. Players bought by RCB in WPL 2026 Auction RCB players bough in WPL 2026 Auction Players Nation Role Cost Pooja Vastrakar India All-rounder 85 lakh Georgia Voll Australia Batter 60 lakh Nadine de Klerk South Africa All-rounder 65 lakh Radha Yadav India Bowler 65 lakh Lauren Bell England Bowler 90 lakh Linsey Smith England Bowler 30 lakh Prema Rawat India Batter 20 lakh Arundhati Reddy India Bowler 75 lakh