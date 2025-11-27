WPL 2026 Auction: Top 10 most expensive player buys in the mega auction

Her signing set the tone for a thrilling auction where several marquee players and young stars triggered intense competition to complete the list of the top 10 most expensive picks of WPL 2026. WPL 2026 Auction most expensive buys Team Player Base Price Winning Bid UP Warriorz Deepti Sharma ₹50 Lac ₹3.2 Cr Mumbai Indians Amelia Kerr ₹50 Lac ₹3 Cr Gujarat Giants Sophie Devine ₹50 Lac ₹2 Cr UP Warriorz Meg Lanning ₹50 Lac ₹1.9 Cr Delhi Capitals Chinelle Henry ₹30 Lac ₹1.3 Cr Delhi Capitals N. Charani ₹30 Lac ₹1.3 Cr UP Warriorz Phoebe Litchfield ₹50 Lac ₹1.2 Cr Delhi Capitals Laura Wolvaardt ₹30 Lac ₹1.1 Cr ALSO READ: WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma's salary surges to Rs 3.2 crore at UPW The WPL 2026 Mega Auction delivered high drama, fierce bidding wars, and historic signings as franchises battled to secure the best talent ahead of the new season. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma emerged as the most expensive buy of the auction, commanding an incredible ₹3.2 crore from the Up Warriorz, the highest bid of the day.Her signing set the tone for a thrilling auction where several marquee players and young stars triggered intense competition to complete the list of the top 10 most expensive picks of WPL 2026.

Deepti Sharma – ₹3.2 Crore Deepti Sharma emerged as the most expensive player of the WPL 2026 Auction, securing a massive ₹3.2 crore deal for UP Warriors. The franchise used the right to match card and brought her back into the team. Her consistent all-round performances, composed temperament, and ability to influence every phase of the game made her the most sought-after Indian star this year. Teams were eager to secure a reliable match-winner, and Deepti’s proven track record with both bat and ball justified the intense bidding war that unfolded for her services. Amelia Kerr – ₹3 Crore

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr was the top overseas buy, going for an impressive ₹3 crore for Mumbai Indians. Her versatility as a leg-spinning all-rounder makes her an invaluable asset in T20 cricket. Kerr’s ability to bowl economical spells, break partnerships, and contribute quick runs in the middle order elevated her demand. Franchises recognised her match-winning potential and invested heavily in her as a multi-dimensional overseas performer. Sophie Devine – ₹2 Crore Sophie Devine fetched a strong ₹2 crore deal from Gujarat Giants, reaffirming her status as one of the most impactful power hitters in women’s cricket. Known for her aggressive batting, leadership experience, and handy medium-pace bowling, Devine adds significant balance to any squad. Her ability to dominate the powerplay and step up in pressure situations convinced teams that she remains a top-tier T20 match-winner, resulting in a competitive bidding battle.