WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma's salary surges to Rs 3.2 crore at UPW

In the previous three editions of the WPL, Deepti represented UP Warriorz, who had bought her for Rs 2.60 crore.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
India’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Deepti Sharma is set to play for UP Warrior again after the Capri Global-owned franchise used Right To Match (RTM) following Delhi Capitals (DC) made a bid of Rs 3.2 crore during the mega auction of the Women’s Premier League in New Delhi on Thursday.  India’s star all-rounder and Player of the Tournament at the ICC ODI Women’s World Cup, Deepti Sharma, triggered a record-breaking frenzy at the WPL 2026 auction, rising from a base price of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 3.2 crore as UP Warriorz sealed a dramatic homecoming using their Right To Match (RTM) card.  "We expected the price to go up for her. We had no doubt that we will be able to win Deepti back, and we are very delighted to be able to win her back as well," says Kshemal Waingankar, UP Warriorz's Director of Cricket operations said in the press conference at JW Marriort, venue of WPL 2026 auction. 
 
In the previous three editions of the WPL, Deepti represented UP Warriorz, who had bought her for Rs 2.60 crore.
 
The 28-year-old was the player of the match during India’s victorious campaign at the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. 
  How bidding war took place for Deepti Sharma?
 
Locked in an intense battle with Delhi Capitals, the UP Warriorz exercised the RTM at the perfect moment, bringing Agra’s pride back into the fold.  The bid instantly made Deepti the second-most expensive player in WPL history, further strengthening her stature as one of the most complete players in the women’s game. For Deepti, the moment marked a significant homecoming, as she returned to represent her home state with a renewed sense of purpose and a price tag that reflects her impact on the world stage. The UP Warriorz celebrated the return of an icon whose journey continues to inspire millions across Uttar Pradesh.
  (More to follow)  

Topics :Cricket NewsWomen's Premier League

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

