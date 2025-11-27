WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma's salary surges to Rs 3.2 crore at UPW

In the previous three editions of the WPL, Deepti represented UP Warriorz, who had bought her for Rs 2.60 crore.

How bidding war took place for Deepti Sharma?

Locked in an intense battle with Delhi Capitals, the UP Warriorz exercised the RTM at the perfect moment, bringing Agra’s pride back into the fold. The bid instantly made Deepti the second-most expensive player in WPL history, further strengthening her stature as one of the most complete players in the women’s game. For Deepti, the moment marked a significant homecoming, as she returned to represent her home state with a renewed sense of purpose and a price tag that reflects her impact on the world stage. The UP Warriorz celebrated the return of an icon whose journey continues to inspire millions across Uttar Pradesh.

The 28-year-old was the player of the match during India’s victorious campaign at the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.