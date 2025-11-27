Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Indians full list of players bought, updated squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Indians full list of players bought, updated squad

The two-time WPL champions left no one surprised when they used all five retention options ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction, given how stable their squad was

Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 squad

Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 squad

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The historic first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) mega auction stole the headlines today from Delhi. With the WPL 2026 start date confirmed as 7 January before the auction, the two-time and defending champions Mumbai Indians took the stage of WPL 2026 from the sides after spending Rs 9.3 crore on retention. They were the only team besides Delhi Capitals to use all five retention options. They went into the auction with a limited purse but with a clear plan and were able to grab some big names who helped them win the trophy last season despite having no RTM available. 
 

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians retained players

The two-time WPL champions left no one surprised when they used all five retention options ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction given how stable their squad was. They retained the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamilini and Hayley Matthews. Brunt was their biggest retention at Rs 3.5 crore, followed by Harman’s Rs 2.5 crore.

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians go hard for former players

Despite having a low auction purse, Mumbai did not hesitate to go hard for their former players when they signed Amelia Kerr, the Kiwi all-rounder, for Rs 3 crore, making her their second most expensive player in WPL 2026. They also signed South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail and uncapped Sanskriri Gupta to add players in all departments.

Mumbai Indians’ all picks in the WPL 2026 mega auction:

Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
Amelia Kerr ₹50 lakh ₹3 crore Capped
Shabnim Ismail ₹40 lakh ₹60 lakh Capped
Sanskriti Gupta ₹20 lakh ₹20 lakh Uncapped
 

More From This Section

WPL 2026 Auction full list of players sold

WPL 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players in first mega auction

Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals full list of players bought, updated squad

WPL 2026 auction top 10 most expensive buys

WPL 2026 Auction: Top 10 most expensive player buys in the mega auction

Deepti Sharma

WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma's salary surges to Rs 3.2 crore at UPW

WPL 2026 auction remaining purse

WPL 2026 Auction: Remaining purse and player slots for all five teams

Topics : Cricket News Women's Premier League Mumbai Indians T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon