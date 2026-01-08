Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals full schedule, squad, live streaming details

Delhi Capitals will start their campaign in WPL 2026 against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday, January 10

Delhi Capitals full squad for WPL 2026
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 11:59 AM IST
After suffering three heartbreaks in three Women’s Premier League (WPL) finals, Delhi Capitals will finally be looking to cross that final hurdle, with the new skipper Jemimah Rodrigues at the helm. Capitals will start their campaign in WPL 2026 against the same team that beat them in the WPL 2023 and WPL 2025 finals, i.e., Mumbai Indians, on Saturday, January 10.
 
Despite building a strong squad, Delhi suffered a huge setback when their star all-rounder Annabel Sutherland withdrew from the event days before the start. They have replaced her with spinner Alana King, who enjoyed a great summer in India during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.
 
With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how their fixture and final squad set-up looks.

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals full schedule

Date Opponent Time (IST) Venue
Jan 9, 2026 Mumbai Indians Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Jan 12, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Jan 16, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Jan 19, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
Jan 26, 2026 Mumbai Indians Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
Jan 27, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
Jan 29, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai*
Jan 30, 2026 Mumbai Indians Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
Feb 1, 2026 Delhi Capitals Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals full squad

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals live streaming and telecast details

When will Delhi Capitals start their campaign in WPL 2026?
 
Delhi Capitals will start their campaign in WPL 2026 against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday, January 10.
 
How many matches will Delhi Capitals play in the league stage of WPL 2026?
 
Delhi Capitals will play a total of eight matches during the league stage of WPL 2026.
 
What will be the venues for Delhi Capitals’ matches in WPL 2026?
 
Delhi Capitals will play all their matches of WPL 2026 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Delhi Capitals’ WPL 2026 matches in India?
 
The live telecast of all the WPL 2026 matches of Delhi Capitals will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals’ WPL 2026 matches in India?
 
The live streaming of all the WPL 2026 matches of Delhi Capitals will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

