WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals full schedule, squad, live streaming details

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 11:59 AM IST
After suffering three heartbreaks in three Women’s Premier League (WPL) finals, Delhi Capitals will finally be looking to cross that final hurdle, with the new skipper Jemimah Rodrigues at the helm. Capitals will start their campaign in WPL 2026 against the same team that beat them in the WPL 2023 and WPL 2025 finals, i.e., Mumbai Indians, on Saturday, January 10.
Despite building a strong squad, Delhi suffered a huge setback when their star all-rounder Annabel Sutherland withdrew from the event days before the start. They have replaced her with spinner Alana King, who enjoyed a great summer in India during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.
With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how their fixture and final squad set-up looks.