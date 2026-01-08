WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals full schedule, squad, live streaming details

After suffering three heartbreaks in three Women’s Premier League (WPL) finals, Delhi Capitals will finally be looking to cross that final hurdle, with the new skipper Jemimah Rodrigues at the helm. Capitals will start their campaign in WPL 2026 against the same team that beat them in the WPL 2023 and WPL 2025 finals, i.e., Mumbai Indians, on Saturday, January 10.

Despite building a strong squad, Delhi suffered a huge setback when their star all-rounder Annabel Sutherland withdrew from the event days before the start. They have replaced her with spinner Alana King, who enjoyed a great summer in India during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how their fixture and final squad set-up looks. WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals full schedule Date Opponent Time (IST) Venue Jan 9, 2026 Mumbai Indians Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 12, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 16, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 17, 2026 Delhi Capitals Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 19, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara Jan 26, 2026 Mumbai Indians Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara Jan 27, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara Jan 29, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai* Jan 30, 2026 Mumbai Indians Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara Feb 1, 2026 Delhi Capitals Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals full squad Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals live streaming and telecast details When will Delhi Capitals start their campaign in WPL 2026? Delhi Capitals will start their campaign in WPL 2026 against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday, January 10. How many matches will Delhi Capitals play in the league stage of WPL 2026? Delhi Capitals will play a total of eight matches during the league stage of WPL 2026.