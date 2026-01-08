WTC points table 2025-27: Team rankings after Australia vs England 5th Test

Australia’s Rise in the Standings

Australia’s victory lifted their points percentage (PCT) from 85.71 to 87.50, marking their seventh win of the current World Test Championship cycle. The only defeat came in the Boxing Day Test against England last month, which ended in a two-day finish.

England’s Struggles Continue

For England, the loss marked their sixth defeat in 10 matches, causing their PCT to drop to 31.66. They remain in seventh place, just ahead of Bangladesh and the West Indies. England's form has been disappointing, and they will need to regroup for the upcoming matches.

