WTC points table 2025-27: Team rankings after Australia vs England 5th Test
Australia's victory lifted their points percentage (PCT) from 85.71 to 87.50, marking their seventh win of the current World Test Championship cycle.
Australia's victory lifted their points percentage (PCT) from 85.71 to 87.50, marking their seventh win of the current World Test Championship cycle.
|ICC World Test Championship points table (2025-27)
|POSITION
|TEAM
|MATCHES
|WINS
|DEFEATS
|DRAW
|POINTS
|DED
|PCT%
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|84
|0
|87.5
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|28
|77.78
|3
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|36
|0
|75
|4
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|16
|0
|66.67
|5
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|0
|50
|6
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|52
|0
|48.15
|7
|England
|10
|3
|6
|1
|26
|2
|31.66
|8
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|16.67
|9
|West Indies
|8
|0
|7
|1
|4
|0
|4.17
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 11:35 AM IST