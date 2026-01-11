WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head statistics

The Women's Premier League (WPL) continues with an exciting clash as Delhi Capitals (DC) face Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 4 tonight at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to bowl first tonight. This match is a vital early-season challenge for both teams, each striving to make a strong impression after the squad overhaul in the 2026 mega auction. For Delhi, the primary aim is to overcome their long-standing "final hurdle" and secure their first WPL title, having finished as runners-up for three consecutive seasons.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants will look to capitalize on the fresh energy of their revamped squad, aiming to demonstrate that they are contenders for the league's top honors with the opening win boosting their confidence. With both teams hungry for success, this encounter promises to be an intense battle that could set the tone for the rest of the season. As they seek to establish their dominance early on, the result of this match will be crucial in shaping the trajectory of their campaigns in the 2026 WPL. Fans can expect a thrilling contest as both sides aim to prove their credentials in the league.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: head-to-head in WPL Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL Head-to-Head stats Match Type Season (WPL) Winning Team (Score) Losing Team (Score) Date Venue 9th Match 2023 Delhi Capitals (107/0) Gujarat Giants (105/9) Mar 11, 2023 DY Patil Stadium 14th Match 2023 Gujarat Giants (147/4) Delhi Capitals (136) Mar 16, 2023 Brabourne Stadium 10th Match 2024 Delhi Capitals (163/8) Gujarat Giants (138/8) Mar 3, 2024 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 20th Match 2024 Delhi Capitals (129/3) Gujarat Giants (126/9) Mar 13, 2024 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th Match 2025 Delhi Capitals (131/4) Gujarat Giants (127/9) Feb 25, 2025 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 17th Match 2025 Gujarat Giants (178/5) Delhi Capitals (177/5) Mar 7, 2025 Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

WPL 2023 In 2023, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants faced off twice in the WPL. In the 9th Match on March 11, 2023, at DY Patil Stadium, Delhi Capitals won comfortably by 10 wickets, chasing down a modest target of 106 runs set by Gujarat Giants, who could only manage 105/9 in their innings. A few days later, in the 14th Match on March 16, 2023, at Brabourne Stadium, Gujarat Giants bounced back to secure an 11-run victory. They posted a competitive total of 147/4, which was enough to defeat Delhi Capitals, who were restricted to 136 runs.