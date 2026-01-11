WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

Match 4 of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) will see Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 11. Both teams enter the game with contrasting results in their opening fixtures. Gujarat secured a solid win against UP Warriorz, while Delhi suffered a defeat to defending champions Mumbai Indians. This sets up an exciting clash between two teams determined to gain early momentum in the season. Delhi, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, has undergone a significant overhaul, bringing in fresh talent and energy. With a revamped squad, they are eager to push for their first-ever WPL title after falling short in previous seasons. Rodrigues will be looking to use her leadership and the team’s renewed confidence to guide them to success.

On the other hand, Gujarat, captained by Ashleigh Gardner, is aiming to build on their opening win and overcome the challenges of the previous season. With a blend of experience and talent in their squad, Gardner is focused on instilling a winning mentality to help her side perform at its peak. Both teams will be looking to make a strong statement early in the tournament and secure valuable points. Fans can expect a thrilling contest as both sides vie for supremacy in the competition.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Pitch report

The surface at DY Patil Stadium is expected to provide a fair contest, with consistent pace and a batter-friendly bounce for tonight's match. The ball typically comes onto the bat well, allowing stroke players to time their shots more easily. Fast bowlers may focus on varying their lengths in the early overs, rather than relying on movement, while spinners might get occasional grip as the game progresses, though they won't dominate. The shorter boundaries encourage risk-free hitting, so the team batting first will likely aim for a target in the range of 165–175 to set a competitive total.

WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Head-to-head stats at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy

The two sides have played each other just once at this venue with Delhi Capitals emerging as the victors back in 2023.

Most recent WPL match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai