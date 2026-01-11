Sunday, January 11, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

Delhi led by Jemimah Rodrigues have a refreshed look to them and will try to use that for their good and try to get their hands on their first silverware this time.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

Match 4 of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) will see Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 11. Both teams enter the game with contrasting results in their opening fixtures. Gujarat secured a solid win against UP Warriorz, while Delhi suffered a defeat to defending champions Mumbai Indians. This sets up an exciting clash between two teams determined to gain early momentum in the season.
 
Delhi, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, has undergone a significant overhaul, bringing in fresh talent and energy. With a revamped squad, they are eager to push for their first-ever WPL title after falling short in previous seasons. Rodrigues will be looking to use her leadership and the team’s renewed confidence to guide them to success.
 
 
On the other hand, Gujarat, captained by Ashleigh Gardner, is aiming to build on their opening win and overcome the challenges of the previous season. With a blend of experience and talent in their squad, Gardner is focused on instilling a winning mentality to help her side perform at its peak. Both teams will be looking to make a strong statement early in the tournament and secure valuable points. Fans can expect a thrilling contest as both sides vie for supremacy in the competition. 

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Pitch report
 
The surface at DY Patil Stadium is expected to provide a fair contest, with consistent pace and a batter-friendly bounce for tonight's match. The ball typically comes onto the bat well, allowing stroke players to time their shots more easily. Fast bowlers may focus on varying their lengths in the early overs, rather than relying on movement, while spinners might get occasional grip as the game progresses, though they won't dominate. The shorter boundaries encourage risk-free hitting, so the team batting first will likely aim for a target in the range of 165–175 to set a competitive total.
 
WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Head-to-head stats at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
 
The two sides have played each other just once at this venue with Delhi Capitals emerging as the victors back in 2023.
 
Most recent WPL match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
 
The last WPL match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, was the WPL 2026 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.  
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai: Key WPL stats
Statistic Data
Total WPL Matches 11
Matches Won Batting First 4
Matches Won Bowling First 7
Average 1st Innings Score 147
Average 2nd Innings Score 126
Highest Total Recorded 211/4 (20 overs) – DC Women vs UP Warriorz
Lowest Total Recorded 64/10 (15.1 overs) – Gujarat Giants vs MI Women
Highest Score Chased 175/7 (19.5 overs) – UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
Lowest Score Defended 162/8 (20 overs)* – MI Women vs Gujarat Giants
 

First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

