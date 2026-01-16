Afghanistan stun South Africa to open U19 World Cup campaign with a win

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer added to Indian squad for New Zealand T20Is ahead of T20 WC Afghanistan Under-19 pulled off a memorable 28-run victory over South Africa Under-19 in their opening Group D clash of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek on Sunday. Riding on fifties from Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada and a late charge from Uzairullah Niazai, Afghanistan posted a competitive 266 for 8 before bowling out the hosts for 238 in 47.4 overs, despite a fighting 98 from Jason Rowles.

Afghan batters build a solid total

After being put in to bat, Afghanistan made a steady start despite losing opener Osman Sadat early. Khalid Ahmadzai anchored the innings with a composed 74 off 102 balls, stitching a crucial 152-run stand with Faisal Shinozada, who played with authority for his 81 off 95 deliveries.

The middle overs saw Afghanistan slip from 183/2 to 186/5 in quick succession, but Uzairullah Niazai ensured there was no collapse. The lower middle-order batter remained unbeaten on a brisk 51 off 51 balls, steering his side past 260 with sensible strokeplay and excellent running between the wickets. South Africa’s bowlers were led by Corne Botha and Buyanda Majola, who picked up three wickets each, but 35 extras — including 20 wides — hurt their cause. South Africa’s chase falters after Rowles’ heroics Chasing 267, South Africa began poorly, losing Adnaan Lagadien in the very first over. The hosts then struggled to build momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals, slipping to 109/4 midway through the innings.

Jason Rowles kept South Africa alive with a superb counter-attacking knock of 98 off 93 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes. He found support from Corne Botha (25) and Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (22), but Afghanistan’s bowlers struck at key moments to prevent any real partnership from taking shape. Khatir Stanikzai (2/46) and Abdul Aziz (2/49) were the pick of the Afghan attack, while Nooristani Omarzai and Hafeez Zadran provided control in the middle overs. South Africa were eventually bowled out for 238 with 14 balls still remaining. Clinical Afghanistan seal statement win Afghanistan’s victory was built on disciplined batting, smart rotation of strike and sharp fielding that led to three run-outs in the South African innings. The result gives them a perfect start in Group D and puts early pressure on their rivals.