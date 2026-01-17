WPL 2026: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai preview, toss timings, live streaming

UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will lock horns again in the Women’s Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, in what promises to be an intense rematch between the two sides.

The Warriorz go into this contest with renewed confidence after registering their first win of the season on Thursday, defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. That victory was built around Harleen Deol’s explosive 64 off just 39 balls, a knock that showcased both power and composure.

Despite the win, UPW still have concerns at the top of the order, with opener Kiran Navgire failing to get going for the fourth consecutive match. Head coach Abhishek Nayar and captain Meg Lanning may experiment by promoting Phoebe Litchfield or trying Shweta Sehrawat as an opener.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer added to Indian squad for New Zealand T20Is ahead of T20 WC Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, will be keen to avenge their defeat. Their bowling lacked discipline in the last game, while their batting will depend heavily on Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews. With all-rounders like Nicola Carey and spinners like Amelia Kerr in their ranks, MI still remain a dangerous outfit capable of bouncing back strongly.

WPL 2026 UPW vs MI: Playing 11

UP Warriorz playing 11 (probable): Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (w), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Gunalan Kamalini (w), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha

UPW vs MI: Head to head in WPL

Total matches: 8

UPW won: 3

MI won: 5

No result: 0

WPL 2026 UPW vs MI: Full squads

WPL 2026 UPW vs MI: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI be played?

The UPW vs MI WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 17.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI?

The WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the UPW vs MI WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI will take place at 2:30 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI will be bowled at 3 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI in India?

The live telecast of the UPW vs MI WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and MI in India?

The live streaming of the UPW vs MI WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.