WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants full schedule, squad, live streaming details

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 4:13 PM IST
The Gujarat Giants will begin their WPL 2026 campaign against UP Warriorz at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 10. The tournament, which kicks off on January 9, will see the WPL 2026 final breaking away from the usual weekend scheduling, with the title clash set for Thursday, February 5. The season will span 28 days and will feature two Saturday double-header matchdays.
The opening 11 matches, including both Saturday double-headers, will be held at Navi Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium, a venue recently renowned for hosting India’s ODI World Cup win over South Africa in November. Following this, the action moves to Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium for the final 11 matches. The series will conclude with the Eliminator on February 3, followed by the highly anticipated midweek final.
This year’s WPL offers a fresh structure with new scheduling, ensuring fans enjoy an action-packed month of women’s cricket across two major venues, Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. With the season’s excitement building, the league promises to deliver thrilling encounters leading up to the grand finale.