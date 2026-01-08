WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants full schedule, squad, live streaming details

The Gujarat Giants will begin their WPL 2026 campaign against UP Warriorz at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 10. The tournament, which kicks off on January 9, will see the WPL 2026 final breaking away from the usual weekend scheduling, with the title clash set for Thursday, February 5. The season will span 28 days and will feature two Saturday double-header matchdays.

The opening 11 matches, including both Saturday double-headers, will be held at Navi Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium, a venue recently renowned for hosting India’s ODI World Cup win over South Africa in November. Following this, the action moves to Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium for the final 11 matches. The series will conclude with the Eliminator on February 3, followed by the highly anticipated midweek final.

This year's WPL offers a fresh structure with new scheduling, ensuring fans enjoy an action-packed month of women's cricket across two major venues, Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. With the season's excitement building, the league promises to deliver thrilling encounters leading up to the grand finale. Gujarat Giants Full Schedule Match Date Venue Time (IST) Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz 01/01/10 Navi Mumbai 19:30:00 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals 01/01/11 Navi Mumbai 19:30:00 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians 01/01/13 Navi Mumbai 19:30:00 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 01/01/16 Navi Mumbai 19:30:00 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 01/01/19 Vadodara 19:30:00 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz 01/01/22 Vadodara 19:30:00 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals 01/01/27 Vadodara 19:30:00 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians 01/01/30 Vadodara 19:30:00 With all that in mind, let's take a look at how their fixture and final squad set-up looks.

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants full squad Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Beth Mooney (WK), Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Bharti Fulmali, Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Ayushi Soni, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Kim Garth, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants live streaming and telecast details When will Gujarat Giants start their campaign in WPL 2026? Gujarat Giants will start their campaign in WPL 2026 against UP Warriorz on Wednesday, January 10. How many matches will Gujarat Giants play in the league stage of WPL 2026?