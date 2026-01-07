Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20: Playing 11, match time, live streaming

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are all set to face each other in the first of a three-match T20I series today at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. This will be a crucial series for both teams as it will be their final assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, starting next month.

Sri Lanka, being the co-host, will play most of their matches in Sri Lanka and would love to have some momentum on their side before the start of the event. On the other hand, Pakistan, after the agreement with the ICC, will also be playing all their matches in Sri Lanka, as they will not be travelling to India as part of the deal after India refused to travel to Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

For Sri Lanka, it will be a series where they will have to quickly adjust to the team combination under new skipper Dasun Shanaka. Pakistan will face challenges of their own as they will have most of their first-team members missing due to their Big Bash League participation. ALSO READ: Geopolitics in cricket: When top teams forfeit World Cup matches in past Now, with so much on the line, the only thing confirmed is that fans will get a close match between two big cricketing nations from Asia. Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20: Playing 11 Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Salman Ali Agha (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (WK) Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 24

Sri Lanka won: 10

Pakistan won: 14

No result: 0 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 series: Full squad Sri Lanka full squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, and Eshan Malinga.

Pakistan full squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abdul Samad, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Usman Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20: Live streaming and telecast details When will the 1st T20 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan be played? The Sri Lanka and Pakistan 1st T20 match will be played on Wednesday, January 7. What is the venue for the tri-series final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan? The Sri Lanka and Pakistan 1st T20 match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

When will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20 take place? The toss for the first T20 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place at 6:30 pm IST. When will the first ball of the tri-series final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan be bowled? The first ball of the tri-series final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be bowled at 7 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the tri-series final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in India? The live telecast of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20 will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.