WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs GG T20 match live today?

GG will aim to become the first team to complete a season double against DC in the group stages of the WPL with a win today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 7:07 PM IST
A high-stakes clash is now underway at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, as Delhi Capitals lock horns with Gujarat Giants in Match 17 of the Women’s Premier League 2026. With both sides sitting on three wins from six matches, tonight’s encounter could prove decisive in shaping the playoff race.
 

The coin flip for the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Jemimah Rodrigues (DC): We like to bowl first. It just gets a little better in the second innings, dew isn't coming though. The pitch looks harder and should come onto the bat better. We just need to stick to our game plan and execute well. 100%, you learn so much from every game, you can't get everything correct, but the team makes me look better 9as a captain). No changes for us today.  Ashleigh Gardner (GG): We were batting first anyway, so it didn't really matter. Having Sophie in the middle-order gives us a lot of firepower - a forced change tonight, Dani Wyatt is out with sickness, Georgia Wareham comes back and Sophie will go back to the top of the order. We just need to get the process right and the rest will take care of itself.  DC vs GG WPL 2026 playing 11:  DC playing 11 vs GG: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma  GG playing 11 vs DC: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 

 
 
Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices, or any place of leisure? Take a look. 
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms 

When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG be played? 
The DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, January 27.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG? 
The WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
 
When will the toss for the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match take place? 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will take place at 7:00 p.m. IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG be bowled? 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will be bowled at 7:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG in India? 
The live telecast of the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG in India? 
The live streaming of the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

