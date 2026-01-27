WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs GG T20 match live today?

A high-stakes clash is now underway at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, as Delhi Capitals lock horns with Gujarat Giants in Match 17 of the Women’s Premier League 2026. With both sides sitting on three wins from six matches, tonight’s encounter could prove decisive in shaping the playoff race.

The coin flip for the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Jemimah Rodrigues (DC): We like to bowl first. It just gets a little better in the second innings, dew isn't coming though. The pitch looks harder and should come onto the bat better. We just need to stick to our game plan and execute well. 100%, you learn so much from every game, you can't get everything correct, but the team makes me look better 9as a captain). No changes for us today. Ashleigh Gardner (GG): We were batting first anyway, so it didn't really matter. Having Sophie in the middle-order gives us a lot of firepower - a forced change tonight, Dani Wyatt is out with sickness, Georgia Wareham comes back and Sophie will go back to the top of the order. We just need to get the process right and the rest will take care of itself. DC vs GG WPL 2026 playing 11: DC playing 11 vs GG: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma GG playing 11 vs DC: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices, or any place of leisure? Take a look.

WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG be played?

The DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, January 27.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG?

The WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

When will the toss for the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will take place at 7:00 p.m. IST.