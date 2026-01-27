WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs GG T20 match live today?
GG will aim to become the first team to complete a season double against DC in the group stages of the WPL with a win today
The coin flip for the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Jemimah Rodrigues (DC): We like to bowl first. It just gets a little better in the second innings, dew isn't coming though. The pitch looks harder and should come onto the bat better. We just need to stick to our game plan and execute well. 100%, you learn so much from every game, you can't get everything correct, but the team makes me look better 9as a captain). No changes for us today. Ashleigh Gardner (GG): We were batting first anyway, so it didn't really matter. Having Sophie in the middle-order gives us a lot of firepower - a forced change tonight, Dani Wyatt is out with sickness, Georgia Wareham comes back and Sophie will go back to the top of the order. We just need to get the process right and the rest will take care of itself. DC vs GG WPL 2026 playing 11: DC playing 11 vs GG: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma GG playing 11 vs DC: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|WPL 2026: DC vs GG live streaming and broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 6:25 PM IST